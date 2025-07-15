Helping pensioners make ends meet

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The news that the government plans to amend, improve, and upgrade tax-saving measures for pensioners and senior citizens is like a breath of life-saving oxygen to their lungs. For too long our older folks have suffered, enduring the high cost of living in today's fast-paced world.

Previous governments have played a "touch and go" game with pensions and tax benefits, offering see-saw increments that often left pensioners struggling to make ends meet. But this new initiative signals a genuine commitment to supporting our seniors.

Many of these grandfathers and grandmothers have the added burden of supporting grandchildren and family members affected by unemployment. By providing tax relief, the government can help alleviate some of this financial strain and allow them to enjoy their golden years in peace.

This gesture is a well-deserved acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication our seniors have contributed to building our country. After 40-50 years of service in various sectors, they deserve to relax and reap the rewards of their labour. It's a way for the country to say thank you for their tireless efforts and commitment.

The proposed measures will undoubtedly bring relief to many pensioners and senior citizens, enabling them to live more comfortably and securely. I commend Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her government for prioritising the welfare of our seniors and recognising their invaluable contributions to our nation's growth and development.

COLIN GHOURALAL

Chaguanas