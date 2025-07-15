Energy Ministry, Atlantic LNG partner on energy security

Atlantic LNG, Point Fortin. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

AGREEING to partner in strengthening Trinidad and Tobago’s energy security, executives of Atlantic LNG met with Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal on July 14 at the ministry's head office at the Waterfront Complex, Port-of-Spain.

A media release from the ministry on July 15 said that Atlantic CEO Jean Andre Celestain and chairman Vincent Pereira shared insights into the company’s operations and outlined the unitised commercial structure implemented in 2023.

Contractual agreements from that restructuring increased the National Gas Company’s equity share in Atlantic LNG and facilitated a pricing mechanism that provided fair value from the sale of LNG.

Moonilal highlighted Atlantic LNG’s role within the local energy sector as he spoke about the government’s commitment to enhancing it.

He encouraged Atlantic LNG to pursue long-term investments in its facility, as the government is actively implementing measures to secure the industry’s sustainability.

The meeting ended with all parties agreeing to uphold open communication channels to promote effective collaboration.