Dead man found bound, chopped in Penal

- File photo

A normal day at his garden turned horrific for a Penal gardener after he discovered the body of an unidentified man among his plants on July 14.

Police said the gardener visited the Penal Police Station around 3.30 pm to report the find at his garden near Mahogany Drive, Penal Quinam Road, Penal.

Officers went to the scene where they found the body which appeared to be a male of African descent, dark complexion, short black hairstyle, medium built approximately five feet eight inches tall, on his stomach with apparent chop wounds to the lower leg and lacerations about the body. The feet, legs and hands were bound together and the man was clad in a green t-shirt and blue boxer shorts.

The scene was cordoned off. A district medical officer pronounced the man dead and ordered the body removed pending an autopsy. The body is yet to be identified.

The gardener told investigators he last visited his land between 9 am and 6 pm on July 11, and returned around 11 am on July 14.