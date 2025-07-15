CWI invites legends Lara, Sir Clive, Sir Viv to help Windies rebuild

Cricket West Indies president Dr Kishore Shallow. - File Photo by Jeff K Mayers

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) president Dr Kishore Shallow issued a heartfelt but resolute statement following the West Indies' humiliating collapse for 27 all out — the second-lowest total in Test history — following the final match of their series against Australia at Sabina Park in Jamaica on July 14.

In a message directed to fans, players, and stakeholders across the region, Shallow said the historic defeat was a bitter blow to the pride and legacy of West Indies cricket, but urged supporters not to let the moment define the team’s trajectory.

The morale-breaking loss culminated a devastating 3-0 series sweep by the Aussies. Set 204 for victory on the third day, the home team were decimated by Mitchell Starc (6/9), to give Australia a commanding 176-run win.

“Like every West Indian cricket fan, I felt the pain of our recent Test defeat to Australia,” Shallow said. “The result hurts deeply, not only because of how we lost, but because of what West Indies cricket has always represented to our people: pride, identity, and possibility.”

In an immediate response to the crushing defeat, Shallow instructed CWI’s chair of the cricket strategy and officiating committee Enoch Lewis to convene an emergency meeting to review the series, with a sharp focus on the final Test.

To bolster the process, three of the region’s greatest batsmen — Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara — have been invited to join existing committee members including Dr Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Desmond Haynes, and Ian Bradshaw.

“This engagement is not ceremonial,” Shallow said. “These are men who helped define our golden eras, and their perspectives will be invaluable as we shape the next phase of our cricket development.”

Shallow said the final outcome will bring “sleepless nights” to players, administrators, and supporters alike, but insisted that this should be viewed as part of a longer-term rebuilding process.

“We are in a rebuilding phase, steadily investing in the next generation, and reigniting the spirit that has long made West Indies cricket a force in the world,” he added.

Shallow stressed the need for unity over criticism and reaffirmed his belief in the young talent rising through the ranks.

“Now is not the time to turn away. Now is the time to stand even closer as a people. Progress is rarely straightforward. It takes time, perseverance, and belief, especially in our most difficult moments.”

The president’s message appealed to fans, players, coaches, legends, and administrators to rally together in pursuit of meaningful change.

“We need everyone on board. There is much work to be done. But we must do it with purpose, and we must do it together.”