CSO reports rise in prices for chicken, oil, tomatoes

A shopping cart filled with essential food items at a grocery store in Port of Spain. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Central Statistical Office (CSO) in its June consumer price index has reported a 1.4 per cent increase in the price indices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, going from 153.4 in May to 155.5 in June.

Price increases in tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh whole chicken, soybean oil, oranges, celery, sweet potatoes, eddoes, grapes and cabbage contributed to the rise.

However, the full impact of these price increases was offset by the general decrease in the prices of pumpkin, garlic, hot peppers, fresh carite, parboiled rice, plantains, fresh salmon, table margarine, melon and pimento.

CSO said a review of its data also saw a 0.1 per cent decrease in the sub-index for clothing and footwear.

All other sections remained unchanged.

The all-items index calculated from the prices collected for June was 125.6, representing an increase of 0.3 points or 0.2 per cent.

The inflation rate for June – which measures the percentage change in the all items index for the month of June 2025/ June 2024 – was 1.5 per cent.

This represents an increase from 1.4 per cent for the previous period (May 2025/May 2024).

The inflation rate for the comparative period (June 2024/June 2023) was 0.7 per cent.