Breanna Belmar breaks breaststroke swim record

Breanna Belmar - PHOTO COURTESY SPORTT

BREANNA Belmar broke a six-year national record at the National Age Group Short Course Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, in a meet which ended on July 13.

Belmar broke the girls’ 13-14 50-metre breaststroke national record with a time of 34.24 seconds in the heats. The new mark smashed the previous record of 34.60 set in 2018.

Belmar of Marlins went on to win gold in 34.26, ahead of her twin sister Raegan, who clocked 36.47.

Asia-Marie Pouchet of Blue Dolphins rounded off the top three in 38.93. Despite the record by Breanna, the top swimmer in the girls’ 13-14 category was Marena Martinez of Marlins, who ended with a total of 77 points. Raegan was second with 64 points and Breanna third with 58.50. In the boys’ 13-14, Jadon Ramdeen was the star with 73 points. In the 8-and-Under age group, Chloe-Mari Julien of Marlins topped the girls’ category with 54 points and Jakeem Adams of Tidal Wave Aquatics was the best swimmer among the boys with 44 points.

There was no separating Athalia Giddings and Serenity Pantin in the girls’ 9-10 division as the Blue Aquatics pair both ended with 62 points.

Wyatt Harrison of Blue Dolphin was the standout swimmer in the boys’ 9-10 with 73 points.

Other swimmers winning their categories were Zahara Anthony of Marlins (girls’ 11-12); Xaiden Valentine of RWB Aquatic (boys’ 11-12); Keryn Burke of Atlantis (girls’ 15-17); Marcus Alexander of Marlins (boys’ 15-17); Makayla Mohammed representing Target Aquatics (women 18-and-Over); and Stachys Harley also swimming for Tidal Aquatics (men 18-and-Over).