Windies pace attack restricts Aussies to 99/6

West Indies' Alzarri Joseph stares at Australia's Steve Smith after bowling him on Day Two of the third Test match at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on July 13, 2025. (AP Photo) -

An aggressive bowling display from the West Indies quicks on day two of the final Test restricted Australia to 99/6 at the close of play, giving the visitors a second innings lead of 181 runs at Sabina Park in Jamaica, heading into the third day on July 14, from 2.30 pm.

After the Aussies were dismissed for 225 on the opening day, West Indies resumed their overnight score of 16/1 on the second day (July 13), and were eventually dismissed for 143 runs in the second session, conceding an 82-run first innings deficit.

John Campbell top scored with 36 while wicketkeeper Shai Hope hit 23, and skipper Roston Chase and Justin Greaves, 18 runs each.

The majority of Windies wickets fell to right-arm fast bowlers Scott Boland (3/34), Pat Cummins (2/24) and Josh Hazlewood (2/32).

With a lead of 82 runs, Australia returned to the middle in the third session of the day/night, pink-ball contest and were rattled by the maroon fast bowling attack.

Windies pacer Shamar Joseph snapped up the openers Usman Khawaja (14) and Sam Konstas (duck) with 19 runs on the board.

Alzarri Joseph struck soon after, bowling Steven Smith (five), before Greaves had Travis Head (16) caught by Kevlon Anderson.

Alzarri Joseph showed mettle once more against the Aussies as Beau Webster (13) perished, bowled by the Guyanese seamer. The Antiguan struck again soon after, as Alex Carey was caught by King without scoring.

Number three batsman Cameron Green (42 not out) remains the only top-order batsman to show resistance, and he and Cummins (five not out) resume day three at the crease.

Alzarri Joseph (3/19) led the Windies bowlers at the close of play, with Shamar Joseph (2/26) and Greaves (1/19) also up for the task.

West Indies vs Australia day two (July 13) summarised scores

AUSTRALIA 225 (70.3) & 99/6 (29) — Cameron Green 42 not out, Travis Head 16, Usman Khawaja 14, Beau Webster 13; Alzarri Joseph 3/19, Shamar Joseph 2/26

vs WEST INDIES 143 (52.1) — John Campbell 36, Shai Hope 23, Roston Chase 18, Justin Greaves 18, Brandon King 14; Scott Boland 33/4, Pat Cummins 2/24, Josh Hazlewood 2/32 — Australia lead by 181 runs in the second innings