Windies batsmen come up short again, bundled out for 143 at Sabina Park

West Indies batsman Mikyle Louis is bowled by Australia's Josh Hazlewood on day two of the third Test match at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, on July 13. - AP Photo

The West Indies were hampered by another subpar batting display on the second day of the third Test against Australia at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica on July 13 as they were bowled out for just 143 in their first innings.

In the first-ever pink-ball, day/night Test at Sabina Park, the West Indies did a fine job with the ball on day one as they bowled out Australia for 225 after the visitors opted to have first strike. However, resuming from their overnight score of 16 for one, the West Indies batsmen again seemed to have little answer for the Aussie quicks and fell 82 runs short of what looked to be a modest score from the visitors.

The West Indies batsmen were watchful during the day's first session and progressed to 73 for three at the tea break after the overnight pair of Brandon King (14) and captain Roston Chase (18) were dismissed by Josh Hazlewood (two for 32) and Aussie captain Pat Cummins (two for 24) respectively. King was trapped lbw, with Chase being undone by a sharp, short ball from his opposite number to be caught at first slip by Usman Khawaja.

The regional team's designated opening pair of John Campbell and Mikyle Louis took the West Indies into the tea interval. Both batsmen were unable to open the batting on day one after receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the day's play.

In the post-tea session, Campbell and Louis' partnership was a brief one, while the batsmen who followed didn't put up great resistance either as the Windies lost their remaining seven wickets in 20.1 overs. Brought into this Test for veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland (three for 34) got among the wickets when he had Campbell (36) trapped lbw to a ball the Jamaican batsman curiously opted to leave alone. Campbell reviewed, but offering no shot proved to be his downfall as the original decision was upheld although the left-hander was struck outside the line of the off stump.

The Windies were on 82 for four after Campbell's dismissal and soon slipped to 95 for five when Louis (seven) was bowled after going for an almighty swipe off Hazlewood. White-ball captain Shai Hope hit three fours in an innings of 23, but was the sixth man dismissed with the score on 124 when he was bowled through bat and pad by the consistent Boland. Off the previous delivery, Hope was put down by wicket-keeper Alex Carey after the probing Boland found the inside edge.

The fortunes didn't improve for the West Indies as they lost their last four wickets for just 19 runs, as Alzarri Joseph (two), Justin Greaves (18), Jomel Warrican (duck) and Shamar Joseph (eight) were dismissed in quick succession.

Already trailing Australia 2-0 in the three-match series, the Windies would need another strong bowling effort and a much-improved batting display in the second innings if they are to save face in this Test and get a consolation win.

After press time on July 13, the Aussies commenced their second innings in the post-dinner session with the aim of adding substantially to their 82-run lead.

SCOREBOARD

Australia 1st inns 225

West Indies 1st inns:

B King lbw Hazlewood*14

K Anderson b Starc*3

R Chase c Khawaja b Cummins*18

J Campbell lbw Boland*36

M Louis b Hazlewood* 7

S Hope b Boland*23

J Greaves run out (Konstas)*18

A Joseph c Smith b Webster*2

S Joseph b Boland*8

J Warrican c Carey b Cummins*0

J Seales not out*4

EXTRAS (LB6, NB4)*10

Total all out*143

Fall of Wkts: 11; 28; 58; 82; 95; 124; 127; 135; 137; 143

Bowling: Starc 13-3-32-1; Hazlewood 10-1-32-2; Cummins 11-1-24-2; Boland 13.1-4-34-3; Webster 5-1-15-1