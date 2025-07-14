WI need a certified coach with experience

West Indies’ Shai Hope plays a shot against Australia during day two of the second Test match at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada, on July 4. - AP Photo

DAREN Sammy made a statement when he was first chosen as the head coach of the West Indies cricket teams. In May 2023, he was selected as the coach of the T20 and ODI teams and in December 2024, he was named coach of the Test team. His statement was that he was not a certified coach, yet he didn’t believe that he would have any problem.

I reckon he thought that because he had led the WI team to two Championship trophies, in 2012 and 2016, when, as captain in both finals, WI won the World T20 tournaments in Colombo, Sri Lanka and in Calcutta, India, it would have been enough qualification to be a coach. It proves the ignorance of the game of cricket, not only by Sammy, but by those who put him there.

Maybe Sammy assumed that all that was necessary to lead teams to victory would be the experience gained as a captain. Although this would help to build confidence in one’s ability to lead, it is certainly not the same as being acutely aware of the coaching of the team with all its various problems, having to deal with several personalities who all have to be encouraged into one mindset, in order to move along together like a well-oiled unit with the assistance of the playing captain.

Nevertheless, a captain, directing the tactics on the field of play, is not the same as focusing on players’ faults and moods. He has enough to do with planning strategies such as bowling changes, field placings, and analysing opposing batsmen’s techniques. Moreover, in T20 cricket, with just twenty overs a side, there is hardly need for the intelligence that is required for Test cricket. That is where the coaches’ job comes in, plus the other aspects in the approach that include, in cricket more than in most other sports, the individual personality of the players on one’s team. It’s a tough job and it’s all encompassing.

That is why a coaching course is necessary. It is designed for intelligent observation of practice sessions and team performance, along with the psychological approach needed for each player to maintain a winning attitude. After all, that is the only reason for any individual to apply himself, whether batting, bowling, wicket-keeping, or fielding in several diverse fielding positions.

However, soon enough, Sammy is aware that coaching is a different function from playing. It is developed through monitoring players, observing them closely for any faults that may appear in their game, then knowing exactly how to deal with it for the player to regain his confidence and understand where he’s going wrong.

Mostly, at this level, the player, whether batsman, bowler, or fieldsman, is aware of his mistakes but lacks the know-how of correction. The coach is the person who ought to be trained in building back the confidence of the player, by knowing just how to encourage and strengthen his mentality, so that he not only feels good about himself, nonetheless, assumes the attitude of a winner.

Thus, when West Indies lost two consecutive Test matches to Australia in a three-Test series and never looked like winning, one has to wonder at coach Sammy’s statements.

In a post-match media conference, Sammy said he knows Australia are stacked with high-class bowlers, but his batsmen must find a way to grind it out. Now really, Sammy? You are the coach and you are saying publicly that the batsmen on your team must find a way to grind it out?

Then you continue by sticking their head in it and announcing publicly, “We all know we are playing against the number-one team in the world, four quality bowlers in the top ten.” These two statements are saying to your team that they have no chance and ensuring that they understand that.

As a coach, the players must be encouraged, their confidence bolstered (in the nets, for example). He goes on to say, “we just have not shown when it is tough, to find a way to absorb pressure.” So Sammy is preaching to the media that the WI team is way below the Aussies in the rankings and instead of informing the press as to how you, the coach, are going to deal with this variance in ability, you are saying that the burden is on them.

He continued: “It’s just that our batting has not been up to par against a really good bowling attack.” Who’s to get them up to par?