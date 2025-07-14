West Indies create history, all out for 27

West Indies batsman Brandon King is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Starc on day three of the third Test match at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on July 14. AP PHOTO -

West Indies were bowled out for 27 – the second-lowest score in the history of Test cricket.

The lowest Test score is 26 by New Zealand in 1955.

The previous lowest score by West Indies was in 2004 – 47 against England at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

Those who turned up at Sabina Park on July 14, would have been covering their eyes in an effort to avoid seeing the carnage happening on the field.

Chasing 204 for victory against Australia in the third Test, West Indies had no answers for left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc as he took six wickets for nine runs in 7.3 overs of destruction.

Scott Boland grabbed 3/2 and Josh Hazlewood grabbed the other scalp. Six West Indian batsmen failed to score including John Campbell, Kevlon Anderson, Brandon King, Shamar Joseph, Jomel Warrican and Jayden Seales. Six ducks in an innings is also tied for the most in history. This is the tenth time a team has had six batters out for a duck in a Test innings.

Justin Greaves was the only batsman to get into double figures with 11. Australia swept the series 3-0.