Valsayn woman kidnapped, van found

A Hunters Search and Rescue poster on kidanp victim Satire Karim. -

Forty-four-year-old Satie Karim of Valsayn remains missing, even as her white Toyota Hilux van was recovered in Arouca on the morning of July 14.

Karim, who resides on Bassie Street in Spring Village, was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint in the community on the night of July 13 by men who also took her vehicle.

The van was later found abandoned on Sunset Drive. Investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Police from several divisions in the north, along with members of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU), are searching several areas in an effort to rescue the woman.

Investigators remained tight-lipped, stating they did not want to divulge sensitive information.

No ransom demand has been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the AKU at 679-0858, police at 999 or 555, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477). This is a developing story.