Valsayn residents fearful after kidnapping

Satie Karim was kidnapped from Spring Village, Valsayn, on July 13. -

Residents in Valsayn are worried for their safety after the kidnapping of 44-year-old Jankie Satie Karim on July 13.

While relatives did not speak to the media when they visited Bassie Street, Spring Village, residents said the news of her kidnapping was shocking.

“It’s not safe in TT again,” said one resident. “Its just not safe.”

“These criminals don’t care if there are cameras or not. They are doing what they want.”

Jerry Boodram, another resident, said he was surprised to hear that the woman was kidnapped.

“I was sleeping when it happened,” he said. “My son woke me up and told me what happened.”

“We are feeling nervous,” he told reporters. “For the entire night people were up watching the scene at the house.”

He described the woman the same way most residents in the area did, as a sweet, kind, friendly woman.

“I am really worried for her safety,” Boodram said. “The last time when they kidnapped the man, they paid the money but they still killed him.”

He was referring to the kidnapping of Kerry Von Adams, who was kidnapped around July 5, but after family paid a ransom of $15,000, his body was found in the Heights of Guanapo.

A bar owner said as a business owner he was also concerned over security and safety in the area.

“This happened so fast and furious. This is the first time I have ever heard of anything like this happening in the area. I heard of robberies taking place, but kidnapping? I have never heard of that happening here.

“I am feeling very unsafe,” he said.

Police said at about 9.50 pm on July 13, a relative of Karim was driving a white Toyota Hilux with Karim and their son along Bassie Street, Spring Village, Valsayn, when a blue car pulled in front of them and gunmen jumped out.

The men snatched Karim out of the van and forced her into their car, while the other victims were robbed of $500 and an iPhone.

One of the gunmen got into the van and the two vehicles drove off. The two other victims were eventually dropped off with the gunmen robbing them of their van as well.

Police found the van abandoned on Sunset Drive on Monday.