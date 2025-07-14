Umpire convention being held in Trinidad

TT umpire Zahid Bassarath. - CWI Media

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Umpires Council (TTCUC) will host the 31st Biennial Convention of the West Indies Cricket Umpires’ Association (WICUA) from July 13-18 at the Cascadia Hotel, St Anns.

The convention will be attended by over 80 delegates and observers from ten regional cricketing territories, including TT.

The convention bowled off with an inter-faith service on July 13 after which participants went to Maracas Bay where they will be treated with TT's famous bake and shark.

Over the next three days, delegates will be engaged in the general council meeting, including the election of officers for the 2025-2027 term.

Social activities are planned for each evening. The convention moves to Penal on July 17. After the general council session, a WICUA XI will take on a TTCUC XI in what is expected to be a keenly-contested T20 cricket match, at Clarke Road Recreation Ground.

On July 18, those who were successful in the 2024 WICUA’s level three examination will receive certificates.

The convention concludes on July 18 with the president’s banquet.