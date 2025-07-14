Trinidad and Tobago YouTuber finds joy in documenting extreme outdoor adventures

Timothy Ramai shares his journey on YouTube as an outdoor adventurer, survival camper, callisthenics enthusiast, and spearfisherman. -

Imagine being dropped off on an island ten miles off Paria Bay for four days, armed with nothing but a speargun and one mission: eat only what you catch. Every meal earned through hunting, fishing, and raw survival skills.

For many, this might sound extreme, but for Timothy Ramai, it was a self-imposed challenge and a way of life. Documented on his YouTube channel aptly titled Timothy Ramai, he shares his journey as an outdoor adventurer, survival camper, callisthenics enthusiast, and spearfisherman.

In a conversation with Newsday, Ramai delves into his bond with nature, the physical and mental benefits of outdoor living, and how his path has led him to a peaceful, purpose-driven life.

Born and raised in Caparo, Central Trinidad, the 28-year-old says his love for the outdoors began when he was around 12 years old. A core memory involves camping with his father during those early years.

“I was always excited to go because I felt a connection with nature at a very young age. I always wanted to explore more. That curiosity just kept growing.”

Over the years, Ramai has camped across Trinidad, including Point Gourde, known for its rich history as a former plantation, limestone quarry, and World War II military post. He also explored remote coastlines off Macqueripe Bay and ventured to Paria Bay, Senna Bay, Yara Bay, and Damian’s Bay (many of which require hiking to access).

He’s no stranger to the islands either. His explorations include Chacachacare, Huevos, Monos, Scotland Bay, and Gasparee Caves. One standout trip was to Saut d’Eau, the only island legally protected that requires a special permit to visit.

“Most islands are accessible by boat, but when it comes to coastline bays, I prefer to hike. Hiking brings that raw, immersive wilderness experience that makes you feel truly connected to nature.”

Ramai’s approach to camping is minimalistic, even when he is with friends and family.

“I carry food and essentials to last the trip but still limit what I bring because I want everyone to feel like they’re camping, not just cooking in their kitchen.”

When he camps alone, it’s a different story entirely. He strips things down to survival basics. That means no food or water, just basic essentials, and not even shelter. Just his speargun, firestarter, fishing line, torchlight, knife, extra batteries for his camera, and a pot to boil water. But if there’s one tool he swears by, it is his machete.

Among his most unforgettable memories is swimming alongside leatherback turtles at Paria Bay. But nature is not always gentle. He recalls one intense moment while hiking:

“Once, we were trapped in a gorge at the break of dawn when the river suddenly began to rise. The current kept increasing, and our only way out was climbing up loose rocks. It could’ve ended badly.”

Despite his adventures, Ramai has never had any dangerous encounters with wildlife.

“I’m always excited and thrilled to see what creature I’ll meet that day.”

Snakes and insects don’t bother him, but mosquitoes and sandflies do test his patience. Among the animals that stand out from his travels are pit vipers, tarantulas, leatherback turtles, deer, lappe, tattoo (armadillo), and brown pelicans nesting on Saut d’Eau Island.

Disconnecting from the digital world and immersing himself in nature, he says, has profoundly improved his mental health and overall well-being.

“Nature makes you feel free. It helps you think, reflect on your purpose, and appreciate what truly matters. You realise you don’t need all the luxuries, just the rivers, the trees, and the wildlife around you. All part of God’s perfect creation.”

Since becoming an avid outdoorsman, Ramai says he’s seen shifts in his personality, habits, and mindset.

“I’ve become more grounded. I don’t feel the need to speak right away. I observe and listen first. I ask myself, does this make sense, or what’s the purpose of this? Being close to nature gives you a peaceful mindset, and you carry that with you wherever you go.”

Ramai has been practising callisthenics and fitness for the past 11 years. Callisthenics is a form of exercise that uses one’s body weight as resistance to build strength, flexibility, endurance, and coordination.

“Anyone can get into it. It requires no equipment and no expense. Just start at the beginner level and work your way up. Stay disciplined and don’t skip the progressions.”

He shares some of the physical benefits he has gained from it, including improved strength, coordination, flexibility, and mobility. The mental benefits, he adds, are just as profound: patience, trust in the process, and a deeper understanding of how what you feed your mind affects how your body responds.

“It’s also encouraged me to maintain a healthier diet,” he says.

He said it can be done anywhere, anytime, and he incorporates it in his outdoor adventures, as it enhances his experience, especially while hiking.

“Hiking feels more comfortable because of the flexibility and stability I’ve developed. If I slip or need to pull myself up, I have more control over my body. Even while camping, it helps me get things done faster without burning too much energy.”

For him, it merges his two passions, nature and fitness, which complement each other perfectly. He explains callisthenics builds functional strength, mobility, and grace, all needed for his adventures.

“You become more aware of how your body moves and what it’s capable of.”

Ramai says nature encourages movement variety: walking, climbing, jumping, and stretching on uneven terrain or over natural obstacles. It invites play and instinctive motion. Together with callisthenics, it creates a strong, agile, adaptable body, not just built for the gym, but for everyday life.

“Nature has shaped me. It has softened and strengthened me all at once. It taught me growth takes time and seasons. Just like the trees, I don’t need to bloom all year round to be worthy. The quiet helped me hear myself again. Nature has shown me how small I am, but also how deeply connected I am to everything.”

Ramai says he learns he does not need much to feel whole, just his body, his breath, and the space to move freely.

“Most of all, I’ve learned I already carry peace inside me. Nature just helped me uncover it. There’s something powerful about doing pull-ups under trees, push-ups on the earth, or simply breathing in sync with the wind. It connects me to something deeper within and beyond myself.”

His advice to anyone wanting to start exploring the outdoors:

“Start small, but most importantly, just start: step out of your comfort zone. All you need is the willingness to show up for yourself.”

Ramai is also passionate about spearfishing, particularly “catch and cook” experiences, where he prepares what he hunts on the spot.

“There are times I go diving and don’t shoot anything, but spearfishing has taught me so much about life. Being stress-free is so important, especially when it comes to freediving.”

His deepest free dive so far is 85 feet. In addition to spearfishing, he enjoys running fishing charters.

“Catching those big amberjacks (30 lbs) and American redfish (35 lbs) brings me real joy. It’s the kind of happiness that only the ocean can give.”