St Lucian Kimari Felix gets key win in Sagicor Junior Tennis

eijha Wellington plays a forehand in her girls 12-and-Under singles match against Amelia Woo in the Sagicor Junior Tennis tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, on July 13. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

St Lucia's Kimari Felix got his second win in as many days when action in the Sagicor Junior Tennis tournament continued at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, on July 13.

After defeating Zephaniah Scipio in straight sets on the opening day on July 12, Felix showed it was no fluke as he defeated third-seeded Daniel Ward 5-3, 4-1 in their group three matchup in the boys' Under-10 category.

Also in the boys' Under-10 division, top-seeded Holden Hadeed ensured there would be no such upset as he defeated Liam Singh 4-1, 4-2 to get his second group one win. Second-seeded Christian Primus, who was defeated on the opening day by Zachary Anthony, bounced back to get a 4-1, 4-0 win over Ryan Chan.

In the boys' Under-12 age group, second-seeded Ethan Primus blanked Harrison Hadeed 4-0, 4-2, with Dylan Frost making light work of St Lucia's Ricky Justin with a straight sets win (4-0, 4-1). In other boys' Under-12 matches, Malik Bain got a comfortable 4-0, 4-0 win over Cian Clifford, with third-seeded Austin Ward being taken the distance by St Lucia's Riley Smith in a gripping encounter. Smith won the first set 4-2, but Ward came roaring back with a 4-2 win of his own in the second set before getting a tense 10-7 win in the tiebreaker to claim the match.

In the girls' Under-12 category, the top seeds showed their quality as both Anaya Roberts and Teijha Wellington notched victories. The top-seeded Wellington beat Amelia Woo 4-0, 4-0, with the second-seeded Roberts defeating Zara Walker 4-0, 4-2. The third-seeded Suriya Ramdath was also in winners' row as she defeated St Lucia's Skai Sammy in straight sets (4-1, 4-0).

Meanwhile, in the boys' Under-14 division, the third-seeded Sebastian Plimmer defeated Michael Hamel-Smith 6-3, 6-1, with St Kitts and Nevis' Tzuriel Percival defeating Luke Bellamy 6-0, 6-0.