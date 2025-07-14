Six advance to U16 girls Sagicor Jr Tennis quarter-finals

Karissa Mohammed beat Zahra Mckinnon 6-0, 6-0 during their Under-16 girls singles match, at the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament, on July 14, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua. -

COMPETITION is heating up in the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament girls Under-16 division as six players confirmed quarter-final spots after day three action served off at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on July 14.

Second seed Madison Khan swept Teijha Wellington 6-0, 6-0; third-ranked Cyra Ramcharan beat Naliyah Lewis 6-1, 6-1, while fourth seed Cherdine Sylvester bettered Keyah Roberts in their respective round of 16 matches.

Also advancing were Karissa Mohammed, who blew past Zahra Mckinnon 6-0, 6-0, Anneleise Orr defeated Shasmeen Mohammed and Suri Ramcharan ousted St Lucian Skai Sammy 6-0, 6-1.

In the boys’ equivalent, seven youngsters moved on to the quarters. Jack Brown cruised past Justin Duncan 6-2, 6-0; Novak Malcolm outplayed Tzuriel Percivel (St Kitts and Nevis) 6-0, 6-4; St Lucian Denney Estava topped TT’s Gabriel Mansoor 2-6, 6-1, 10-6 while Darius Rahaman earned a walkover win against Jaiden Gormandy.

In other boys U16 singles matches, Christopher Khan swept Rohan Ramcharitar 6-0, 6-0; top seed Josiah Hills trumped Bajan Cruz Thornton 6-2, 6-1; Jacob Jacelon dominated 6-1, 6-1 over Eli Paty while Luke Bellamy beat Tahj Goodman 6-3, 6-2.

Summarised Scores

Boys

U10 – Liam Singh def. Christian Duncan 4-1, 4-1; Zachary Anthony def. Ryan Chan 4-1, 4-2; Daniel Ward def. Zephaniah Scipio 4-0, 4-2; Kimari Felix (St Lucia) def. Lucas Young 4-1, 4-0

U12 – Nicolas McLetchie def. Olive rKhan 2-4, 4-1, 10-4; Ethan Primus def. Dylan Frost 4-1, 4-0; Harrison Hadeed def. Ricky Justin 4-1, 4-1

U18 – Christopher Khan def. Darius Rahaman 6-2, 6-0;

Division II

Senior – Oshea John def. Kitwana Ramkissoon Henry 6-4, 5-4(5), 10-7

Girls

U10 – Kavya Dharrie-Maharaj def. Ava De Montbrun 4-1, 4-2; Suri Bisnath def. Alexa Arjoon 4-0, 4-2

U12 – Suriya Ramdath def. Amara-Allison McKenzie 4-0, 4-0; Jordanne Mason def. Gabriella Powell Jones 5-4, 6-5, 4-0

U18 – Madison Khan def. Charis Salina 6-0, 6-2

Division II

Senior – Zion Homer def. Soraya Ramtahal 4-5(5), 4-2, 11-9; Zara Chin Aleong def. Elyssa Bala 4-2, 4-1; Sizza Chedee def. Zion Homer 4-1, 4-0