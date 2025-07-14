Rio Claro’s Tamara Persad wins Miss Grand TT 2025

Last year's winner Kristina James, right, crowns Miss Grand TT 2025 Tamara Persad at a ceremony at the La Reve Conference Centre, C3 Centre, San Fernando, on July 12. - Photos courtesy Stolen Productions

After weeks of anticipation and national build-up, Tamara Persad, representing Rio Claro, was crowned Miss Grand TT 2025.

She will now represent the nation at Miss Grand International 2025, set to take place in Thailand in October.

The finale took place on the night of July 12 at the Le Rêve Conference Centre, C3 Centre in Corinth, San Fernando.

Second place went to Tineka Francois, representing Vessigny, La Brea, while Monique Joseph, representing Tobago, placed third.

Joseph also received the special prize for Most Photogenic, and Francois was awarded Best Physique.

A statement on July 13 from the modelling agency Stolen Productions Ltd (SPL Pageants) said the event also marked the emotional farewell of Kristina James, Miss Grand TT 2024, who delivered her final walk and passed on the crown.

James' reign saw historic achievements, including winning the international Grand Voice Award and launching a promising music career.

Other special prizes included Grand Voice Champion, won by Shakira Camejo of St Augustine, and Miss Congeniality, awarded to Reneeice Charles of Gasparillo.

The Social Media Star prize went to Priyanka Maharaj, representing San Juan, and the People's Choice went to Makayla Blair, representing Enterprise, Chaguanas.

"The night was not only a showcase of beauty, poise, and intelligence but a celebration of artistry, voice, and national pride," the statement said.

"The Grand Voice competition, one of the signature elements of the pageant, culminated with Shakira Camejo of St Augustine winning the prestigious title following internal judging and online voting from the general public."

This year's pageant featured 17 delegates who inspired strong community support throughout their journey.

From public speaking to gender-based violence advocacy, the competition provided a platform for personal and professional growth.

The statement said, "The Miss Grand TT franchise continues to elevate the pageant experience in the region, aligning with Miss Grand International's mission of promoting peace, humanitarian advocacy, and cultural diplomacy."

Established in 2013 by Thai television host and businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil, the Miss Grand International (MGI) pageant has rapidly evolved to become one of the most prestigious global beauty competitions.

Its slogan, Stop the War and Violence, encourages global peace and humanitarian work.

The statement said now in its third year, the Miss Grand TT franchise has quickly established itself as a beacon for empowering young women in the nation.

"The franchise aligns with MGI's mission, providing a platform for delegates to advocate for peace and humanitarian efforts, while also promoting TT's rich culture on an international stage," the statement said.

"The career opportunities offered by MGI remain the most attractive component compared to other prestigious pageants due to the talent management services of Stolen Productions Ltd."

The franchise said winners and other participants often enjoy significant career opportunities in modeling, entertainment and social advocacy.

It added, "MGI's emphasis on social media presence and public speaking skills helps contestants build personal brands that resonate with global audiences, much like the career trajectory associated with Miss Universe and Miss World winners."