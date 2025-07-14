Residents concerned about proposed hotel at Rocky Point

Unspoiled Rocky Point, with Back Bay beach on the left where turtles nest and Mt Irvine beach on the right with perfect surfing waves. Source: Rocky Point Foundation -

RESIDENTS of Black Rock, Buccoo and Mt Irvine have given voice to their concerns over a proposed 200-room hotel project planned for land at Rocky Point in Tobago.

The Tobagonians spoke out as they attended the second public meeting of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) with respect to an application for a certificate of environmental clearance by Superior Hotels.

Superior Hotels is hoping to establish a 200-room hotel, bungalows, villas, private residences and other associated facilities on 11.99 hectares of land at Rocky Point, Shirvan Road, Mt Irvine.

The event was held at Merci Buccoo in Buccoo.

Speaking at the event, representative of the Rocky Point Foundation Duane Kenny said information provided showed that run-off from the project could go directly to the sea. He said that could threaten the health of the Buccoo Reef, surf and marine life.

“Does the developer require real-time third-party monitoring and response along with worst-case scenarios modelling before any site-clearance begins during the construction phase and after completion? Or are we prepared to risk the reef on hope alone?”

Ecoengineering Consultants Ltd spokesperson Dr George Sammy in response said the monitoring programme that was set up in the EIA included monitoring before construction began.

“It includes real-time monitoring during construction. It includes real-time monitoring during the occupancy phase. It does not specify that this should be done by a third party, but that requirement can be included in the final version of the EIA.”

Asked about the proposed sewerage system, Sammy said the off-site treatment of sewerage was not envisaged at the time of the certificate of environmental clearance (CEC) application noting that it was a new addition.

“Once WASA indicates to us that they will accept this sewerage, then the CEC application will have to be modified to include this new element arising out of the EIA.”

A representative from SOS Tobago expressed concerns about vegetation removal at the site, more particularly the manchineel tress. The representative said the trees were ecologically important as they provided habitat, stabilised the shoreline, and protected against erosion and run-off into the marine environment which was home to juvenile turtles. She said the removal of the trees could, therefore, have negative impacts.

Sammy said he understood the concern, noting that at present, there was no proposal to remove any vegetation.

Another SOS Tobago representative questioned the lighting on the beach area, which she said could deeply affect the turtles.

Dr Sammy advised her to await the full EIA to see the full analysis done.