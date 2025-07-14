Planning Ministry signs off on UN development framework

Planning, Economic Affairs and Development Minister Kennedy Swaratsingh and UN resident co-ordinator Joanna Kazana endorse the UN’s Multi-Country Sustainable Development Co-operation Framework (MSDCF), on July 9. - PHOTO COURTESY PLANNING MINISTRY

THE government of TT and the United Nations have signed off on a UN developmental framework to fulfil the 2030 agenda through efforts in enhancing climate change and economic resilience, peace, shared prosperity and equality.

Through the official endorsement of the UN Multi-Country Sustainable Development Co-operation Framework (MSDCF) 2022-2026 July 9, TT will benefit from a holistic response to sustainable development challenges.

On July 13, a statement from the Planning, Economic Affairs and Development Ministry said the MSDCF was the most important instrument for planning and implementation of the UN development activities towards the 2030 Agenda.

Minister Kennedy Swaratsingh said the MSDCF would foster inclusivity by ensuring that vulnerable groups were prioritised in the government and the UN’s development agenda.

He said the UN system’s partnership with the government had contributed to TT over the years in advancing sustainable food production and prevention of gender-based violence among other things.

UN resident co-ordinator Joanna Kazana and her team pledged, through the signing, to continue supporting TT with projects related to violence and crime, especially amongst youth. Digitalisation, artificial intelligence, cyber-security, online threats, health nutrition, diseases and human trafficking are also issues the UN pledged to assist TT with through projects and systemic actions.