Museum to educate athletes at new Trinidad and Tobago Olympic House

President of the TTOC Diane Henderson and general secretary of PanAm Sports Jimena Saldana (green), along with other TTOC executives, supporters and Olympian Hasely Crawford, back row fourth from left, at the TT Olympic House sod-turning ceremony in Belmont on July 14. - Jelani Beckles

A MUSEUM to inspire the next generation of athletes will be housed at the new TT Olympic House in Belmont, Port of Spain.

The sod-turning ceremony was held on July 14.

President of the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) Diane Henderson and general secretary at PanAm Sports Jimena Saldana attended the brief ceremony.

Also showing up were TT's first Olympic gold medallist Hasely Crawford, parliamentary secretary at the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs David Nakhid, immediate past president of the TTOC Brian Lewis and honorary secretary general at TTOC Annette Knott.

Henderson said in about a year and a half they are hoping to complete the renovations at the Belmont location.

Speaking about the importance of a museum, Henderson said, "We have a lot of historical information from all the Olympic experiences we've had as an Olympic committee, as well as it would form education because Olympism and the values is the whole idea of what the IOC (International Olympic Committee) is. It is about sharing the Olympic values, bringing in students, schools and young people and athletes to understand and learn."

Knott said a lot of memorabilia has been collected over the years for the museum. "We have been collecting stuff for many years and we are very fortunate because when (former TT administrator) Alexander Chapman, who was part of the Olympic movement for many years (collected items)...Mr Chapman donated all his Olympic museum items to the TTOC, so we have all that in store."

The TTOC said that they would be catering to the youngsters, by having digital content at the museum including videos to grab the attention of students.

Knott said TT are following in the footsteps of other Caribbean nations. "For many years we have visited many of the other islands, all very jealous (of them) because they've all had their Olympic houses before us, but maybe it is the best for last. We are really happy today to be actually turning the sod and saying this building belongs to us."

Knott said the TTOC was supported by PanAm to make this goal a reality. "We would not be able to do it without PanAm Sports and we really want to thank PanAm Sports."

Henderson, who also thanked PanAm Sports, said owning a property allows one to thrive. "As IOC president Thomas Bach has said a dedicated Olympic space strengthens our ability to serve athletes, empower teams and lead with purpose. And that is exactly what we intend to do – not just within our borders, but as a regional voice for sport, equity and development."

Saldana congratulated the TTOC on behalf of PanAm Sports. "All the best to you and this new step in the Olympic movement of TT."