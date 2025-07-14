Moonilal, EOG Resources discuss Trinidad and Tobago's hydrocarbon resources

Penelope Bradshaw-Niles, permanent secretary, Ministry of Energy, left; Ernesto Kesar, Minister in the Ministry of Energy; Dr Roodal Moonilal, Minister of Energy; George Vieira, managing director, EOG Resources; Lisa Gosine-Alleyne, managing counsel, EOG Resources; and Denesh Ramnarace, external affairs manager, EOG Resources; at the Ministry of Energy headoffice in Port of Spain, on July 7. Photo courtesy Ministry of Energy -

Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal met with EOG Resources Ltd executives to discuss TT's hydrocarbon resources.

The meeting took place at the ministry's head office at the International Waterfront Complex, Port of Spain, on July 7.

According to a ministry release, Moonilal was accompanied by Minister in the Energy Ministry Ernesto Kesar and permanent secretary Penelope Bradshaw-Niles.

With operations spanning over three decades in TT, EOG Resources highlighted the company's history and milestones.

At the meeting, George Vieira, managing director of EOG Resources, spoke about the company’s current operations and reaffirmed its commitment to continued investment and safe, efficient offshore development.

He was accompanied by Lisa Gosine-Alleyne, managing counsel, and Denesh Ramnarace, external affairs manager.

EOG Resources also shared details on upcoming exploration plans and its ongoing contributions to the economic growth of TT for eight areas including blocks NCMA 4(a) and Lower Reverse L which are two production sharing contracts (PSC’s) awarded in January 2025.

During the meeting, Moonilal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with key energy production stakeholders such as EOG Resources.

He commended EOG Resources for its consistent performance and contribution to the local gas value chain.

Moonilal encouraged the company to continue identifying opportunities to optimise production while maintaining its high standards of safety and operational excellence.

"The Ministry of Energy and EOG Resources reaffirmed their mutual interest in working closely to ensure continued progress in the energy sector.

"Both parties expressed a shared commitment to ongoing collaboration to unlock further value from TT’s hydrocarbon resources," the release said.