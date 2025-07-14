MoH: Protect yourself from mosquitoes

An Aedes aegypti mosquito. - AFP PHOTO

The Ministry of Health (MoH) is reminding the public to protect themselves from mosquito bites as the rainy season progresses.

The Ministry, in a media release on July 13, noted the Aedes aegypti mosquito transmits mosquito-borne diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya and Zika.

The ministry said it closely monitors any trends or changes in general population health, with specific attention to expected seasonal variations.

“While there has been no increase in persons presenting with dengue fever to accident and emergency departments across TT, enhanced surveillance activities by the Insect Vector Control Division (IVCD), the Epidemiology Unit and numerous satellite surveillance units within the community are ongoing.”

It added this is consistent with its wider established protocols utilised for the prevention, control and constant monitoring of mosquito-borne diseases.

Dengue fever symptoms appear within 5-6 days of being bitten by an infected mosquito and can last for one-two weeks.

The symptoms include fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, skin rash, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

The ministry said, “Anyone showing signs or symptoms of dengue fever should seek immediate medical treatment at their doctor or the nearest health facility.”

The ministry also reminded citizens the best way to reduce the spread of mosquito-borne diseases is by eliminating potential mosquito breeding sites.

It urged the public to dispose of all unwanted articles, derelict vehicles or appliances left outdoors which can collect water and become a breeding ground.

It added water containers such as tanks, barrels, drums or buckets should be covered with mosquito-proof covering.

People are also urged to keep their surroundings clean by cutting and removing all bush or undergrowth that can harbour mosquitoes and cleaning drains and guttering to allow for the free flow of water.

People are encouraged to use mosquito nets and insect repellent, when appropriate, as a means of personal protection.

Anyone who wishes to contact the IVCD for vector control measures can call 612-4823 ext 5456/5402.