Ma Pau renews community commitment with charitable grants

Former Miss Universe Wendy Fitzwilliam third from left, presents Elenor Weels and Cunthia Low Chew Tung of Mary Carce Centre with a cheque at St Chrispin's Home, Woodbrook. From left are Mau Pau representatives, Mia Rodriguez, Makeeda Holder, and Kerry Thompson. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

In a moving ceremony held at St Crispin’s Home for the Aged earlier this month, Ma Pau Entertainment reaffirmed its commitment to community care with charitable donations totalling $18,000 to two vital institutions: St Crispin’s Home for the Aged and the Mary Care Children’s Home.

Ma Pau’s chairman, Wendy Fitzwilliam, presented $10,000 to St Crispin’s, which has long served as a safe haven for elderly women in the heart of Woodbrook.

An additional $8,000 was donated to the Mary Care Centre, which is a much needed contribution toward rebuilding efforts following a fire that destroyed the children’s home earlier this year.

“Philanthropy is not just about giving, it’s about investing in lives, and in hope. We are proud to stand with institutions that care for the most vulnerable among us.” said Fitzwilliam.

The Mary Care Centre, located on Gallus Street, was tragically gutted by fire on the night of April 30. The blaze, which occurred around 10.50 pm, left the facility uninhabitable. While no lives were lost, two toddlers and four teenage girls, including one who is currently pregnant were displaced. They are now being housed in temporary shelters across the country.

Coordinated by Sister Deborah de Rosia, the centre serves pregnant girls and young mothers between the ages of 12-17, offering not only shelter but also access to education, life skills, and job-readiness support.

Fitzwilliam said, “For decades, the Mary Care Centre has transformed lives. Now, it needs us. We ask the nation to come together to help rebuild a space that represents hope for so many young mothers and their children.”