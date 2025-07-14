Kes, Kit Israel, Bunji score big on Madea’s Destination Wedding

Kes performs at the Kes IZWE Festival at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 25. - File photo

Kes’ 2019 single Love It is one of the credited songs on Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding. The popular film was released on Netflix on July 11.

Although this fact has generated much public buzz, the local band is not the only one credited.

TT producer/songwriter Kit Israel’s riddims’ along with Bunji Garlin’s 2019 single, See Meh are also credited. Besides being one of the authors of Love It, Israel’s Folklore, Grateful and Twinflame riddims are among the other pieces of credited music.

A release about Kes’ achievement said TT’s musical profile continued to rise as the band's music made a vibrant appearance on the film.

“The track, a joyful dancehall/reggae fusion written by Kitwana Israel, is featured in the soundtrack of Tyler Perry’s latest blockbuster, which premiered worldwide on July 11.”

It added that the song’s inclusion came on the heels of Kes’ sold-out Central Park shows in New York.

“This latest achievement further cements his role as a cultural ambassador for the Caribbean sound on the world stage.With fans celebrating yet another cultural milestone for Trinbago music,” the release said.

The band also recently performed on Toronto’s Budweiser Stage in front of a massive crowd, reports said.

Kes is one of the featured acts of the upcoming Soca Fest Music Festival being held on August 29 for Brooklyn Labour Day 2025. The band will perform alongside fellow TT musicians Mical Teja, Bunji Garlin, Fay Ann Lyons and Vikings Band and Raymond Ramnarine and Dil-E-Nadan.