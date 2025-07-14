Kamla: Government committed to empowering young people

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar with students from St Ursula's Girls' and Christus Rex Anglican schools outside the Red House at the opening of Parliament on May 23. - Photo by Innis Francis

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar says government is committed to empowering young people. She made this statement in her message to observe UN World Youth Skills Day.

Persad-Bissessar noted the theme of this year's event is youth empowerment through artificial intelligence (AI) and digital skills.

She said since assuming office two months ago, the UNC has begun to implement this initiative "by establishing the Ministry of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence to drive innovation across governance, education, and the economy."

This ministry was created through the merger of the public administration and digital transformation ministries that existed under the former PNM government.

Persad-Bissessar said the reinstatement of the schools laptop programme to ensure every form one student receives a laptop is another effort to advance "digital inclusion, opportunity and equity.

She hoped the 2025/2026 budget will include additional programmes to foster youth development.

"As Prime Minister, I remain committed to building a society where every young person is empowered and equipped to shape a better future."