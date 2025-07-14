Gonzales: UNC has no more excuses on reducing crime

Marvin Gonzales, Arouca/Lopinot MP MP and former national security minister. -

FORMER national security minister Marvin Gonzales says the UNC has no excuses to make any more with respect to reducing crime in Trinidad and Tobago.

Gonzales, who is also PNM chairman and Arouca/Lopinot MP, made this comment during an interview on TV6's Morning Edition programme on July 14.

Responding to a question about 82 murders taking place since the UNC won the April 28 general election, Gonzales said the UNC gave the impression that all that had to be done to reduce crime is to remove former national security minister Fitzgerald Hinds from office.

On March 17, Gonzales replaced Hinds as national security minister in a cabinet reshuffle by then prime minister Stuart Young.

Hinds, who was given the portfolio of Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister in that reshuffle, was national security minister from April 19, 2021- March 17, 2025. The UNC won the election 26-13-2.

Gonzales said the PNM has repeatedly said in government that crime is a complex issue.

He added the PNM has also said reduction in crime requires "dedicated and diligent focus on all aspects (of crime)."

Gonzales did not expect the UNC to treat properly with crime. He predicted crime could get worse under their watch.

Gonzales reminded the UNC it is no longer in opposition and blaming the PNM is not an option for them anyone.

"You (UNC) are in the driver's seat."

Gonzales called upon government to advance its policies and programmes to deal with crime.

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander was subsequently interviewed on the Morning Edition programme and assured anti-crime measures would be implemented soon.

Gonzales also repeated the PNM's defence of the demerit points system.

He said the evidence is there to show the system had reduced road fatalities by rehabilitating frequent traffic offenders and encouraging greater road safety.

Gonzales added he has no idea what empirical data is being provided to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for her to publicly says the system is a failure.

Before and after the election, Persad-Bissessar has promised the UNC will scrap the system.

At a post-cabinet news conference at the Red House on July 10, Civil Aviation and Transport Minister Eli Zakour said scrapped most of the demerit point system, except for six criminal offences. The number of demerit points needed for a license to be suspended will remain the same.

“Those six criminal offences are: driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving permit; driving when under the influence of drug; driving or being in charge of a vehicle while blood alcohol levels exceed prescribed limit; failure to provide a specimen of breath or blood; failure to submit breath analysis or wilful alternation of concentration of alcohol in his breath or blood; and careless driving.”

He said cabinet was discussing what would happen to people who had previously been charged under the system.