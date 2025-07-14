Father, daughter freed after confrontation with police

A side street of Hermitage Road, Gonzales, Port of Spain, where an altercation occurred between plain-clothes police officers and residents on July 11. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Two members of a Gonzales family who remained in police custody after a confrontation with police on July 10 have been released.

A 58-year-old man and his 27-year-old daughter were charged with obstruction after plain-clothes police confronted the man’s 25-year-old son.

The son had just arrived home and entered his yard when three plain-clothes officers, at least one with his gun drawn, pulled up and demanded he come outside.

He refused, and the officers entered the yard and forced him into the road where they searched him and his car.

Video footage of the incident appeared to show the officers failed to produce any ID, while only one showed their badge, but after they entered the man’s yard.

The 27-year-old woman fell into a drain after she appeared to be pushed by an officer while she was raising concerns over them searching the car without a warrant.

During the confrontation, police appeared to smash the father’s cell phone and in the end, his son and daughter were arrested.

When the man went to the Belmont Police Station to enquire about his children, police arrested. charged him for obstructing them in the course of their duties. The son was released around 11pm on July 10, without charge, while the daughter, who was also charged with obstruction, remained in custody with her father overnight.

Both were released on July 11.

Asked about the incident, DCP Operations Junior Benjamin said the matter has been brought to his attention and he is awaiting a report before any further action is taken.

“I am looking to get some information from the Snr Supt for the Port of Spain Division. Based on that, I will look into the matter to see what really transpired. But I would like to get a proper report.”

“Based on that, I will then determine whether a further investigation needs to be done to see if there was a breach in terms of protocols and standard operating procedures.”

The family has already spoken with a lawyer, and has filed a complaint with the Professionals Standards Bureau and the Police Complaints Authority.