CPSO urges Caricom states to enact full free movement under CSME

Gervase Warner -

THE Caricom Private Sector Organisation (CPSO) is calling on other member states to implement full free movement of nationals after Barbados, Belize, Dominica and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines decided on its implementation by October 1.

In a statement on July 12, the CPSO urged member states to resolve any outstanding administrative and legislative issues so that full free movement of labour could be realised by December 31.

It noted that as a key component of operationalising the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME), full free movement allowed nationals to live and work and conduct business within member countries with minimal restrictions.

The statement referenced an address made by CPSO chairman Gervase Warner a business forum breakfast co-hosted with the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica and Sandals Resorts, held on the margins of the 49th Caricom Heads of Government Meeting in Montego Bay on July 8.

Warner had said the restriction of intra-regional labour mobility had long restricted growth, especially in the construction, agriculture, tourism and services sectors.

“The post-covid recovery, rising global competitiveness, and the scale of opportunities in countries like Guyana and Jamaica demand swift access to skilled and semi-skilled labour across the region.”

“This is an essential condition for private-sector-led expansion.”

The statement said that sentiment was echoed by CPSO Executive Committee members Christian Mouttet, chairman of Victor E Mouttet Ltd and Agostini’s Ltd (Trinidad and Tobago); and William Mahfood, chairman of the Wisynco Group (Jamaica) – both founding CPSO members – as they raised the issue of labour mobility with the heads of government in attendance at the event.

CPSO’s CEO and technical director Dr Patrick Antoine later said both the authorities and private stakeholders in an unamed Caricom member state were considering providing agricultural labour to support crops like cocoa, sugar, banana and nutmeg. He said all those traditional crops suffered from acute labour shortages.

“There clearly exists a meeting of the minds between those who want to supply labour and those who need it, and a new willingness on both sides to co-operate in whatever arrangements may be necessary to operationalise these labour schemes.

“However, this will ultimately require formal decisions by regional governments…the inability to access labour, especially higher-skilled labour, was a major binding constraint on the region’s ability to achieve the 25 by 2025 food security vision.”

That vision sought a 25 per cent reduction of the region's food import bill by 2025 but had been expanded to 2030 owing to challenges like climate disaster impact and global trade issues, the statement noted.

At an earlier media conference, Jamaica prime minister Dr Andrew Holness expressed an intention for his country to implement full free movement as it addressed legislative and administrative constraints that had slowed progress.

At the business forum, Holness announced that regional leaders had earlier agreed to expand the the list of skilled categories under the CSME to include aviation personnel, photogrammetry specialists, field maintenance workers, and aircraft maintenance professionals.

In its July 12 statement, the CPSO commended the decision of Caricom and the manifest leadership of the four member states that had finalised the implementation of full free movement.

"The organisation also acknowledges and welcomes Jamaica’s stated commitment to accelerate its own internal processes toward full implementation, having recognised it as an urgent priority for the community, Jamaica’s economy and its private sector."

The CPSO added that it remained committed to working with member states and the private sector to fully realise a framework for regional integration and shared prosperity.