Chloe Fraser cops two more Silver Bowl table tennis crowns

Chloe Fraser -

CRUSADERS’ Chloe Fraser continued her stellar run of form after capturing the TT Table Tennis Association Arawak Silver Bowl Senior Championships women’s singles and doubles titles at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua across July 11-12.

Fraser played unbeaten throughout the two-day tourney, conquering veteran QPCC player Merle Baggoo 11-1, 11-3, 11-3 in the singles final, and then partnering with Powergen’s Jerisse Elder to battle past the QPCC pair of Jordan Thong/Imani Edwards-Taylor 11-6, 8-11,7-11, 11-8, 11-8 in the doubles trophy match.

After topping group four of six in the opening round robin, Fraser went on to defeat Tunapuna Hindu School’s Lyllana Boodhan 11-4, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9 and Edwards-Taylor 5-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-3, 11-2 in the quarter and semi-finals respectively.

Baggoo also took no prisoners en route to the gold medal match as she disposed of Blasters’ Elizabeth Rajah 11-7, 11-7, 5-11, 11-9 and QPCC club-mate Jinai Samuel 9-11, 11-6, 7-11, 11-6, 12-10. Her presence in the final saw Baggoo become the oldest finalist in a Silver Bowl tourney. Earlier, Baggoo topped group three in the round robin.

Later on, Fraser and Elder had to dig deep to get past Thong and Edwards-Taylor. And in their respective semi-final matches, Fraser and Elder bettered a Jannah Mohammed and Rajah combination 3-1 while the QPCC duo beat Tunapuna Hindu’s mother/daughter team of Linda Partap-Boodhan/Llyana Boodhan 3-1.

The Boodhan combination went on to snare bronze after getting past Mohammed/Rajah 11-5, 11-7, 11-5.

In the men’s singles, Blasters’ Aaron Wilson had a long journey to the final but held firm with an 11-7, 11-6, 11-6 triumph over Wasa’s Curtis Humphreys in the trophy match. Wilson played unbeaten in group four of 30 in the round robin, while Humphreys had mirrored results in group two.

In the main draw, Wilson stormed into the final after recording 3-0 wins over Wasa’s Alaric Humphreys, Hawks’ Wayne Oudit, Powergen’s Anson Lowkie and QPCC’s Yuvraaj Dookram.

Likewise, Humphreys beat Harvards’ Andrew Edwards 3-0, Crusaders’ N’Kosi Rouse 3-1, Blasters Nicholas Lee 3-0 and Blasters’ Abhai Lal 3-2 in the semi-final.

The Humphreys brothers Alaric and Curtis (Wasa) were rewarded for their efforts as they copped the men’s doubles title. In the title match, the sibling duo downed QPCC’s Dookram/McIntosh combination 11-6, 11-6. 9-11, 10-12, 11-9.

Similarly, QPCC’s persistence paid off in the end as Dookram and Edwards-Taylor joined forces to take the mixed doubles crown. They defeated fellow club members McIntosh and Thong 12-10m 11-6, 11-7 in the final.

For double-crown Fraser, this was her second pair of Silver Bowl titles in as many weekends, having won the girls U19 singles and doubles (with Elder) titles at the youth edition across July 5-6.