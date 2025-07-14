N Touch
Tobago

Chief Sec's wife tops Dancing with Caribbean Stars competition

Takyana Augustine, wife of THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, and her mentor placed first in the Dancing with the Caribbean Stars competition held at Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Tobago, on July 12 - Photos by Visual Styles
TAKYANA Augustine, wife of Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, came in first at the Dancing with the Caribbean Stars competition held at Shaw Park Cultural Complex on July 12.

From left Vocalist and entertainer Lynette Louis (3rd Place), Wifr of THA Cheif Sec Takyana Augustine, owner of Dos Fitness Javon Carrington (3rd Place)

The contest saw a host of local public figures with no prior training competing for first place in the ballroom and Latin dance categories.

Former TV host Julien Skeete and Journalist Casandra Thompson-Forbes were among the contestants.

Entertainer Lynette Louis and her mentor tied for third place. 

Partnering with a senior dance student or tutor, contestants were judged on dance technique, choreography and timing their two-and-a-half-minute performance.

