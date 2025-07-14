Carnage at Sabina Park : Windies sink to new low, all out for 27

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins (R) congratulates Mitchell Starc after he dismissed West Indies’ Kevlon Anderson (C) on day three of the third Test at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on July 14. - AP Photo

WEST INDIES fell to a new low in cricket as they were dismantled for 27 – the second-lowest score in the history of Test cricket. The carnage took place on July 14 at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, which was the third day of the third Test match between West Indies and Australia.

West Indies only scored one run more than the lowest Test score in the history of Test cricket – 26 by New Zealand in 1955.

The previous lowest score by West Indies was in 2004 – 47 against England, also at Sabina Park.

Those who turned up at Sabina Park on July 14 would have been covering their eyes to avoid seeing the embarrassment happening on the field.

Chasing 204 for victory, West Indies had no answers for left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc as he took six wickets for nine runs in 7.3 overs of destruction as the Aussies completed a 176-run win and a 3-0 win in the series.

Scott Boland grabbed 3/2 and Josh Hazlewood grabbed the other scalp. Seven West Indian batsmen failed to score, including John Campbell, Kevlon Anderson, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Shamar Joseph, Jomel Warrican and Jayden Seales. Seven ducks in an innings is the most in history. On nine occasions a team has had six batters out for a duck in a Test innings.

Justin Greaves was the only batsman to get into double figures with 11.

From the very first over, it was clear the West Indies batsmen did not have a clue of how to play Starc. Three wickets were down without a run on the board as Campbell, debutant Anderson and King were all out for duck.

Campbell found a thin edge to substitute wicketkeeper Josh Inglis; Anderson did not play a shot and was given out leg before; and King was bowled. Starc was generating a lot of swing, which proved too much for the West Indies batsmen to handle.

By his third over, Starc already had a five-wicket haul as he dismissed Mickyle Louis and Shai Hope for four and two runs respectively. Both were out leg before as West Indies were in further trouble at 7/5.

West Indies captain Chase was next to go, caught by Inglis as right-arm pacer Hazlewood joined the party.

A partnership of 15 between Greaves and Alzarri Joseph took West Indies to 26, a small consolation as they were now tied with New Zealand’s 1955 performance. The score of 26/6 quickly became 27 all out as Boland’s three wickets and another from Starc wrapped up the West Indies innings. It has been a struggle for West Indies with the bat all series as they only crossed 200 once in six innings.

In the first Test match, West Indies scored 190 and 141; followed by 253 and 143 in the second; and 143 and 27 in the third and final Test match.

Earlier on day three, the West Indies bowlers continued to deliver in the series, the only bright spark for the home team.

Resuming the day on 99/6 in their second innings, Australia could only add 22 runs and were all out for 121, a lead of 203 runs.

Cameron Green could not add to his overnight score and was out for a top score of 42. The innings folded quickly as Alzarri ended with 5/27 in 12 overs and Shamar snatched 4/34 in 13 overs.

Scores

AUSTRALIA 225 & 121 in 37 overs (Cameron Green 42 not out, Travis Head 16, Usman Khawaja 14, Beau Webster 13, Mitchell Starc 11 not out; Alzarri Joseph 5-27, Shamar Joseph 4-34).

WEST INDIES 143 & 27 in 14.3 overs (Justin Greaves 11; Mitchell Starc 6-9, Scott Boland 3-2).