Caribs, Harvard register wins in TTRU senior division

A Royalian RFC player, right, tackles a Caribs RFC player during their TTRU tournament at the Queen's Park Savannah, on July 12. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

Fresh from their Robert Farfan Challenge Cup win over Trinidad Northerns on July 5, Caribs RFC continued that winning momentum when they defeated Royalians RFC 43-38 in a gripping TT Rugby Union (TTRU) senior division matchup at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain, on July 12.

In what was an end-to-end encounter throughout, Caribs got tries from six different players, with Geddes Phillip leading the way with two tries. Eno Douglas, Jovan Henry-Ali, Rauri O'Farrell, Jamal Stewart and his namesake Wasiym Stewart also getting on the scoresheet.

National standout O'Farrell also showed his accuracy with the boot as he converted three tries, with Daniel Celestine also getting a conversion.

For Royalians, who opened their season with a 22-15 victory over Defence Force, Korri Edwards led their effort with three tries and also added a penalty. Kaaleb Durham-Diaz scored two tries, with Garvin Toussaint and Andreas Yorke adding one try apiece. In the other match, Harvard got a 50-34 victory over Defence Force who suffered a second straight defeat to start the season. National skipper Shakeel Dyte and David Gookool scored two tries apiece to lead Harvard's charge, with Nigel Ballington and Joseph Quashie also scoring tries. Ballington also added a penalty and a try conversion, with Ryan Hinckson showing his worth with the boot as he put away three penalties and a pair of try conversions.

On July 19, Northerns are scheduled to meet with Defence Force, with Harvard taking on Royalians in an appetising clash.