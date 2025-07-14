Brothers held in police stop-and-search in South Oropouche

Two brothers, one a 28-year-old member of the Defence Force, were arrested on the morning of July 14 in South Oropouche for having a gun and ammunition.

They were held at Belle Vue Gardens during a stop-and-search exercise.

A police statement said officers intercepted a black Toyota Hilux occupied by the serviceman and his 27-year-old brother, a fisherman.

PC Ramesar searched the van and discovered a Glock 26 pistol with a magazine containing five rounds of 9mm ammunition hidden under the rear right-side passenger seat.

Both men, who live at Union Hall in San Fernando, were arrested, cautioned and taken to the Fyzabad Police Station along with the seized weapon.

Investigations are ongoing.