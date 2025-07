Argentine ambassador hosts National Day celebrations

Argentine ambassador Gustavo Martinez Pandiani, assists acting Minister in the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Barry Padarath adjust his football jersey. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

Argentina ambassador Gustavo Martinez Pandiani hosted an Argentine National Day event at the Clubroom, Renaissance at Shorelands, in Carenage, on July 10. Among the guests were politicians, members of the judiciary, performing artists, and member of the media, including Newsday's Ayanna Kinsale who captured these images.