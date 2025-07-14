Alexander: Crime fight underway, visible measures coming soon

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander at the Red House on June 13. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander says the government is actively working on plans to combat rising crime and gang violence in TT, promising that people will soon “see and not just hear” the results.

Speaking on the Morning Edition programme on CCN TV6 on July 14, Alexander acknowledged a recent increase in crime, particularly as the school term comes to a close.

“Statistics show that at the close of the term, there is an increase in crime. Gang warfare has continued to show its ugly face nationwide, putting people at risk,” he said.

He urged the public to support Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro, calling on people to give him a fair chance to lead the police service.

Alexander, who was appointed minister earlier this year, said government leaders are developing urgent crime-fighting policies.

He assured people that change is imminent.

“In the coming weeks, you will see and not just hear, but see what we are coming with,” Alexander said.

“There are some who may not agree, but then it is done for people to have a better quality of life and a safe and secure environment.”

Addressing the government’s pre-election promise to reduce crime within six months, Alexander said the reality of the situation required a major rebuilding effort.

“I know the population is waiting and wants to see immediate impact. But let me not throw the blame on anybody. What we met was an institution filled with emptiness, lack of vision and thoughts,” he said.

“So now we have to reconstruct nearly every institution under the national security apparatus. It takes time to do these things. When you think for a moment that you were going to jump into an immediate fight against crime and cause an immediate impact, on arrival, we met emptiness.”

The former police officer said he had long spoken about the deficiencies within the system, including a lack of vehicles, human resources, and communications resources.

“That is why now, I must take charge of and give to the people who could have an impact on crime,” he said.

On the issue of illegal guns, he said the government’s response will be so strong and visible that the public reaction may be one of disbelief.

“We intend to treat with that in such a way that you might say ‘My God, for real?’”

“We understand what guns and murders do internationally. As Homeland Security minister, it is my responsibility to ensure that all my citizens live a safe and comfortable life.”

He criticised the current state of the National Operations Centre (NOC).

“This centre was created for a particular purpose but is not serving its purpose at this time,” Alexander said.

He also revealed that a national school security initiative is being rolled out, which will include increased police presence.

“As we speak, we are rolling out a security network for schools. We will see police vehicles on every junction, highway and byway.”

Alexander said he was meeting with stakeholders and planned further talks with the police commissioner “to decide how we are going forward.”

Later in the morning, at 10.12 am, a Facebook post from the ministry said Alexander held “a productive meeting” with officials from Caricom Impacs at his Port of Spain office.

“The discussions focused on enhancing regional security collaboration, strengthening intelligence-sharing mechanisms, and advancing joint strategies to combat transnational crime and other security threats facing the Caribbean,” the post said.

It also said Alexander reaffirmed TT’s commitment to working closely with its Caricom partners to ensure the safety and security of all across the region.