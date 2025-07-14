3 dead after gunmen open fire in Gonzales

- File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Three men are dead after gunmen opened fire on a group of people liming in Gonzales, Belmont, on July 13.

The victims have been identified as Michael Ross, 24, of Thornhill Terrace, Police Constable Davy La Maitre, 32, of Upper Terrace, Cocorite, and Josiah Maloney, 23, of Rudolph Charles Link Road, Gonzales.

According to reports, at around 6.20 pm, the men were among a group gathered along Lange Street in Gonzales when a black Nissan Almera pulled up. Two armed men got out of the car and opened fire on the group before fleeing the scene along Prosperity Road.

La Maitre was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital by residents, while police transported Ross and Maloney. All three were later pronounced dead.