Zachary Anthony pulls off upset-win in Sagicor Jr Tennis

Collin Chan serves during the Sagicor Junior Division 2 Under-10 tennis tournament on July 12 at the National Racquet Center in Tacarigua. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

Zachary Anthony rallied from a set down to upset boys Under-10 singles second seed Christian Primus when day one of the 2025 Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament served off at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on July 12.

Anthony lost the opening set 1-4 but bounced back to win the second 4-0 and then the tie-break 10-5 to get past the division’s second-highest ranked player.

Despite Primus missing out, top seed Holden Hades was in the winner’s row over Christian Duncan with a 4-10, 4-0 thrashing, while third-ranked Daniel Ward defeated Lucas Young by the same scoreline. St Lucian Kimari Felix won his match over Zephaniah Scipio 4-0, 4-2. In the boys’ U14 singles, the top seeds also delivered strong performances as Justin Duncan and Sebastien Plimmer notched early wins. Top-ranked Novak Malcolm made light work of Sanjay Ramcharitar courtesy a 6-4, 6-2 triumph while Duncan, second seed, bettered Dhruv Rambhajan 6-1, 6-2, and third seed Plimmer beat Luke Bellamy 6-2, 6-2. T

And in the girls U10 singles, Suri Bisnath topped Ava De Montbrun 5-3, 4-0 while Alexa Arjoon got past Kavya Dharrie-Maharaj 4-0, 2-4, 10-4.

Matches continue on July 13 from 9 am.

Other Results

Junior Boys — Tedros Charles def. Daniel Huggins 4-0, 4-0

Boys

U12 — Ethan Primus def. Ricky Justin (St Lucia) 4-0, 4-0; Harrison Hadeed def. Dylan Frost 4-2, 5-3

U14 — Tzuriel Percival (St Kitts and Nevis) def. Michael Hamel-Smith 6-1, 6-1; Denney Estava (ST Lucia) def. Dylan Clifford 6-0, 6-1; Eli Paty def. Rohan Ramcharitar 6-0, 6-0

Girls

U12 — Teijha Wellington def. Amara-Allison McKenzie 4-0, 4-0; Anaya Roberts def. Gabriella Powell Jones 4-0, 4-0

U14 — Abba Campbell-Smith def. Zahra Mckinnon (Antigua) 6-1, 6-1

Division Two

Boys

U10 — Zayden Sagramsingh def. Jack Ackbarali 4-2, 5-3; Collin Chan def. Nathaniel Toppin 4-2, 4-1;

U12 — Riley Smith (St Lucia) def. Malik Bain 5-4)5), 4-0

Girls

U10 — Kayla Manoo def. Atara Bachan 4-1, 4-1;

Senior Boys

Kitwana Henry def. Kalyan Manoo 4-2, 4-2; Oshea John def. Jordan Ferguson 4-0, 4-0