Womens' group condemns leaking of sensitive info on lawyer's sex charge

Jacquie Burgess -

Network of NGOs of TT for the Advancement of Women coordinator Jacqueline Burgess says whoever leaked sensitive information naming the accuser in the sexual assault matter against attorney Martin George should be “dealt with” to the full extent of the law.

George, 58, was arrested on July 8 and charged with grievous sexual assault and indecent assault against a junior attorney. He was out on $150,000 bail and made his first court appearance before Master Indira Chinebas in the High Court on July 9, with the matter adjourned to October 7.

Burgess said people in positions of trust should not send sensitive information to their friends or share it on social media because they felt it would be fun or salacious.

“People in those positions have to realise the situation they are in and what it means for others. It is not a trivial thing. It is not right and they know. If it was within their rights, they would have made a public statement rather than leaked it. So they know it was something they ought not to do.”

She said they must realise they were playing with someone’s life, which included their career and reputation, regardless of the victim’s status in society. She again stressed it should not have been done. It was wrong.

“Even though I haven’t seen it or heard it, and I really wouldn’t want to, I really empathise with the victim and what she’s going through.”

In a media statement on July 11, Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro ordered an immediate investigation into the sharing of the information, which named the victim and the contents of her statement, which contained the summary of the state's evidence against George.

Guevarro said the Sexual Offences Act and related laws existed to safeguard victims from further trauma and to encourage the reporting of such crimes. Specifically, Section 32 of the Sexual Offences Act, Chap. 11:28, said it was a criminal offence to publish or broadcast any information likely to lead to the identification of a complainant in a sexual offences matter.

He said, “This investigation will seek to determine how this confidential information entered the public domain and to identify and hold accountable any person(s) found responsible for breaching the law or internal protocols.”

In separate press releases, the head of the Assembly of Southern Lawyers, Saira Lakhan, in her personal capacity, and the Law Association of TT expressed concern and condemned the leak and demanded an investigation.

On July 10, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence and Investigations) Suzette Martin confirmed that the TTPS' Cyber Crime Unit was investigating the source of the leak.