Woman, 5 others held in south

- File photo

A 43-year-old woman was among six people held over the weekend in the Southern Division for various offences, including cable theft, attempted murder, and kidnapping.

According to police, officers of the San Fernando Crime Patrol were on an exercise along Cipero Street, San Fernando, when they reportedly saw the woman and a 27-year-old man, both from Cunupia, placing cables belonging to TSTT into the trunk of a car.

Investigations revealed that the cables were valued at an estimated $22,414.23.

The two are expected to appear before a master at the San Fernando High Court on July 14.

Meanwhile, a roadblock and warrant exercise between 6 am and 4 pm on July 12 by Barrackpore police led to the arrest of four people, including a 39-year-old labourer from Princes Town for kidnapping and a 19-year-old labourer for attempted murder.

Officers also arrested a 45-year-old farmer from Barrackpore for breaching a protection order and a 33-year-old man from Rio Claro on a warrant.

Supt Rajkumar, ASP Bhandan, and Insp Ragbir co-ordinated the exercise.