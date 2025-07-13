WASA promises 24/5 water supply for some Central customers

Acting WASA CEO with Central Park residents -

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) says some areas in Central Trinidad can look forward to a 24/5 (24 hours over five days) per week water supply as upgrades continue at the Freeport Water Treatment Plant.

WASA gave the update in a statement issued on July 12.

The upgrades include the drilling of a well, named Freeport 23, capable of producing 500,000 gallons of water per day. The water will be pumped to the plant for treatment increasing output to 3.5 million gallons per day.

Acting director of strategic programme development and implementation at the Freeport Water Treatment Plant Shawn Salandy said the well would increase service providing some areas with 24/5 and 24/3 service.

He said the plant was also being upgraded with the installation of new pumps, valves and an updated chlorine system.

On July 12, acting WASA CEO Jeevan Joseph along with Chairman Roshan Babwah and other stakeholders toured the plant and sought to assure residents in the Central Park and Carli Bay areas that they would benefit from the upgrades.

The group later visited the Point Lisas Desalination Plant, owned and operated by Desalcott. WASA described the plant as a major water supplier to customers in Central and South West Trinidad.

“Desalcott plays a pivotal role in our mission to provide reliable, high-quality water, and we remain dedicated to strengthening such collaborations for the benefit of all citizens,” Joseph said

Babwah said the investments reflect WASA’s commitment to addressing the challenges and demands as it worked to enhance the nation’s water supply.