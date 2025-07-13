TT men stay perfect, women falter at CAZOVA U23 Champs

(FILE) TT's women's vollyball team lost 3-0 o Martinique on July 12. - (via TTVF)

Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s team earned their second consecutive win of the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Under-23 Championships on July 11, while the women stumbled in their second contest, when action continued at the Maloney Indoor Sporting Arena.

After pulling off a battling 3-0 triumph over Martinique on the opening day, the TT men stormed past Guadeloupe with another dominating 3-0 display.

The host team started strongly with a comfortable 25-16 first set win. TT improved in the second set and delivered an improved 25-13 effort.

Guadeloupe showed some resistance in the third and final set, but TT still prevailed with a 25-20 scoreline.

Up to press time on July 12, the men’s team was scheduled to face Martinique at 8 pm.

Meanwhile, the women’s team, who defeated Curacao 3-2 in their first fixture on July 11, were unable to repeat their heroics against Martinique, who thumped the home team 3-0.

TT’s best performance came in the opening set, despite losing 25-20. Martinique played aggressively in the remaining two sets, winning the second 25-12 and third 25-14, to seal a comfortable sweep.

Up to press time on July 12, the women were preparing for their third match against Suriname.

On July 13, the men’s third-place playoff serves off from noon with the final set for 6 pm. The women’s bronze medal match begins from 2 pm with the final scheduled for 4 pm.

CAZOVA U23 Champs Results

June 10

Men — Suriname def. Guadeloupe 3-1; TT def. Martinique 3-0

Women — Martinique def. Suriname 3-1; TT def. Curacao 3-2

June 11

Men — Suriname def. Martinique 3-1; TT def. Guadeloupe 3-0

Women — Suriname def. Curacao 3-0; Martinique def. TT 3-0