Trinidad and Tobago men U19s seal nine-run win over Leewards

Captain Christian Rampersad - via TTCB

Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s Under-19 team returned to winning ways after securing a nine-run victory over Leeward Islands when round four of the West Indies Rising Stars U19 Championship bowled off at Elquemedo Willett Park in Nevis on July 12.

TT’s fast bowlers did well to restrict the Leewards to 232/9, in defence of their modest score of 241/9, batting first.

Put in to bat, TT openers Stevon Gomez (32) and Riyaad Mohammed (29) put on a solid 53-run stance before the latter was caught behind by Eirette Richards off Matthew Miller’s bowling.

New batsman Brendan Boodoo (13) and Gomez perished soon after with 86 runs on the board, before skipper Christian Rampersad (43) and Christiano Ramanan (29) combined for a 64-run partnership.

TT’s Abdul-Raheem Toppin (18), Aneal Rooplal (15 not out) and Zachary Madray (13) all had fair contributions in the lower order, which guided them to 241/9.

Topping the bowling for Leewards were Matthew Miller 3/52 and Tanez Francis (2/50).

Leewards, in response, had a similar start as Kunal Tilokani (45) and Devanand Singh (25) posted 53 runs for the first wicket. The visitors then slipped to 93/4 owing to powerful opening bowling spells from left-arm quick Zachary Madray (2/34) and right-arm pacer Boodoo (2/42).

From there, however, Leewards’ skipper Miller (52) and Richards (38) built an innings-stabilising partnership of 75 runs to carry them to 168, before Miller was caught by Gomes off Toppin.

Toppin struck again soon after by getting Richards out caught behind by Ramanan. Mohammed ran out new batsman Francis (16) to take Leewards to 196/7 inside 43 overs.

Right-arm fast bowler Racha, who had not gotten a wicket among the fallen seven, bowled well in the final overs and had Lawshorn Bergan (20) and Amoree Jones (duck) removed just before the end.

Needing 11 runs from the final over, Jevon Manners (14 not out) and Micah McKenzie (two not out) could not withstand Madray’s spell and fell nine runs short of victory.

Racha (2/31) topped the bowling for TT with his late burst, while Toppin (2/42) also snared two.

The result saw TT return to winning ways after losing their last two matches to USA team one and Barbados. TT, however, won their opener against USA’s team two.

At the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St Augustine, the TT women’s U19 team suffered a 56-run defeat to Jamaica.

The visitors batted first and were led to 155/9 from 35 overs courtesy a skipper’s knock of 57 not out from Abigail Bryce. Adana Baugh scored 21.

Doing the damage with the ball for TT were Brianna Harricharan (3/26), Zakiyah Harrilal (2/8) and Jessica O’Rosco (2/34).

In reply, TT struggled to get going and went all out for 99 in 24.5 overs. Only Sameera Nandoo (18), Amrita Ramtahal (11) and O’Rosco (ten not out) got within double figures.

For Jamaica, Brianna Plummer (3/15), Kimarie Campbell (2/14) topped the bowling.

The TT women’s team are yet to win a match after three games, with the first two ending in no results.

Summarised Scores

TT U19 MEN 241/9 (50) — Cristian Rampersad 43, Stevon Gomez 32, Riyaad Mohammed 29, Christiano Ramanan 29, Abdul-Raheem Toppin 18; Matthew Miller 3/52, Tanez Francis 2/50 vs LEEWARDS U19 MEN 232/9 (50) — Matthew Miller 58, Kunal Tilokani 45, Eirette Richards 38, Devanand Singh 25; Aadian Racha 2/31, Zachary Madray 2/34, Brendan Boodoo 2/42, Abdul-Raheem Toppin 2/42 — TT won by nine runs

JAMAICA U19 WOMEN155/9 (35) — Abigail Bryce 57 not out, Adana Baugh 21, Teandra Morgan 18; Brianna Harricharan 3/26, Zakiyah Harrilal 2/8, Jessica O’Rosco 2/34 vs TT U19 WOMEN 99 (24.5) — Sameera Naidoo 18, Amrita Ramtahal 11, Jessica O’Rosco 10 not out; Brianna Plummer 3/15, Kimarie Campbell 2/14 — Jamaica won by 56 runs