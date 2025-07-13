Supernovas hosts a A Day in Surrey - Youth edition

Junior Panorama winners BATCE Steel Orchestra delivers an explosive set at A Day in Surrey: Youth Edition on July 6 in Lopinot. - Photos courtesy First Citizens Group

Two months after First Citizens Supernovas held the sixth edition of A Day in Surrey – a community initiative designed to bring steelpan directly to people, particularly those unable to make it on Panorama night, and to honour the legacy of legendary steelpan arranger and composer Jit Samaroo.– the spotlight turned to the next generation.

A Day in Surrey: Youth Edition was held on July 6 in the hills of Surrey Village in Lopinot.

The event showcased the younger generation of parang singers and pannists.

Opening the show was Armonias Magnificas and BB Serenaders who delighted the crowd with a lively medley of parang selections.

The hundreds in the crowd were also "blown away" with renditions from BATCE Steel, ProviQRC Steel Orchestra, BP Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra and the Supernovas Youth Steel Orchestra.

A release said A Day in Surrey:Youth Edition continues to give a spotlight to younger musicians and raise awareness for the Jit Samaroo Foundation.

Treasurer of Supernovas Steel Orchestra Kimberli St Clair said the talent and discipline shown by the youth reflect the values that Samaroo held dear.

Supernovas next will host the Jit Samaroo Music Festival from October 30- November 2.

The band's annual Holiday Concert will also be held in December.

The band is inviting corporate partners, cultural bodies and well-wishers to join and support the youth through music.