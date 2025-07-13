Shamar grabs four, Aussies bowled out for 225 in 1st innings at Sabina Park

West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph. AP PHOTO - AP

Eight wickets fell in a thrilling final session on night one of the third Test between Australia and the West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica on July 12, with the visitors being bowled out for 225 after deciding to bat first.

At the end of the second session in the pink-ball, day/night affair, the Aussies were in a relatively comfortable position at 138 for three with Steve Smith and the in-form Travis Head in the middle. However, a fine spell of bowling from Guyanese seamer Shamar Joseph (four for 33) and timely blows from Justin Greaves (three for 56) and Jayden Seales (three for 59) saw the visitors losing their last seven wickets in rapid fashion under the Sabina Park lights.

An ultra-aggressive Smith, who top scored with 48 off 66 balls, was well-caught at first slip by Brandon King off Joseph's bowling, with new batsman Beau Webster (one) falling to the same bowler soon after as Australia slipped to 161 for five.

Alex Carey showed his intent as he made a brisk 21 off 20 balls, but both he and Travis Head (20) were dismissed by Greaves to leave Australia on 198 for seven. Head fell to a piece of fielding brilliance, as substitute Anderson Phillip took a spectacular running catch from his mid-off position.

Not to be left out, Seales then got the scalps of Mitchell Starc and Australia captain Pat Cummins, who slammed three sixes in a 17-ball innings of 24.

Joseph then fittingly took the last wicket of Josh Hazlewood (four) to take his tally in the series to an impressive 18 wickets.

Starting their innings at 8.20 pm Jamaica time, the West Indies' makeshift opening pair of King and debutant Kevlon Anderson had an uncomfortable period to navigate before stumps as designated openers John Campbell and Mikyle Louis were both unavailable because of injuries sustained on day one.

Anderson's first Test innings was difficult to say the least, as he was beaten numerous times by Starc before the Aussie quick eventually bowled him in the fifth over. Anderson made three.

King (eight) and new Test captain Roston Chase (three) then saw the Windies to stumps without further loss as the hosts closed on 16 for one to trail the Aussies by 209 runs.

The second day's play will commence at 1.30 pm Jamaica time on July 13.

Summarised Scores:

AUSTRALIA 225 (Steve Smith 48, Cameron Green 46, Pat Cummins 24; Shamar Joseph 4/33, Justin Greaves 3/56) vs WEST INDIES 16/1 (Mitchell Starc 1/3).