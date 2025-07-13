My first public theatrical reading

With the exception of childhood (when my sisters, some cousins, friends and I occasionally put on plays and concerts in our living room and invited neighbours and our parents’ friends to attend, charging 25 cents admission), my first public foray into acting was when two friends (Corina Fistarol and Bernard Hazell) and I staged the ‘play’ version of a short story of mine (All Of Emily), which subsequently was made into a 22-minute short film.

In my role as Jessica, Emily’s friend, I was simply required to appear as a mysterious figment in Elliot’s (Emily’s widower husband) dream sequence.

A few years later, a friend had to direct a piece for her theatre arts finals and needed three actresses.

She asked me and two other friends to portray characters in her chosen segment of Agnes Of God, a poignant 1979 play by John Pielmeier, about a young nun who is accused of murdering her newborn baby.

I played Dr Martha Livingston, a court-appointed psychiatrist given the task of assessing Agnes’s mental state. While I am no actress, I felt that I portrayed Dr Livingston quite well because I was able to tap into those characteristics of her’s that related to me at the time. To begin with, I smoked in those days, and the psychiatrist’s chain-smoking habit was a significant aspect of character — so it was not a problem for me to fulfill that part of the role. Furthermore, the segment of the play that my friend chose us to deliver, involved Dr Livingstone drilling Agnes with questions, in what came across as a cold, clinical manner. I also found this easy to tap into as I have a very questioning mind and love to delve into psychological realms so that I can understand things or people more deeply.

I amazed myself by remembering all of my character’s lines without much effort, after perhaps just a few "run throughs". Was that a stroke of luck at the time, or do I have the ability to recall dialogue when needed?

Recently, I was unexpectedly invited by the Tobago Drama Guild (TTDG) to read the character of Sophia from Moon On A Rainbow Shawl, the well-known play by Errol John. I accepted the invitation as it was from friends, and because it would be something new and different to do, without demanding too much of my time. One hour, every Sunday from 5 pm is all that is required for now.

I have been attending readings for three or four weeks so far. We meet at the Guild House in Lowlands, where we (those of us who can be physically present) sit around a table in the theatre, reading from photocopied scripts, while others (abroad or in Trinidad) read their characters via WhatsApp or Zoom, as the case may be that day.

As I am what I would call a "non-actress", at first I was simply reading the written dialogue that appeared after Sophia’s name. With each subsequent read, I try to grasp a bit more of her personality, but she is not a character with whom I naturally identify.

This is where, I feel, being a seasoned actor would help — as one would have the ability to pull oneself into the character, or pull the character into oneself, no matter how different that character may be from "the original you".

In my layman’s knowledge of acting, I would say that this is where the impressive skill of actual thespians comes into play (no pun intended).

This skill strikes me when I hear the seasoned actors among us (eg THABITI, Cherryll Birchwood Uzoruo, Errol Blood Roberts) lend their voices to a few of the Moon On A Rainbow Shawl parts — sometimes filling in for characters who have no physical representation in the moment. I marvel as they deftly, emotively and expressively bring those different characters to life, switching vocal roles with alacrity.

I have written several plays, some of which have been staged, and it amazes me to experience how actors/actresses bring what is on paper to life, giving characters new dimensions — to the extent that even I, who created them, find myself meeting them in fresh ways.

TTGD’s public dramatic reading of Moon On A Rainbow Shawl will take place on July 26 from 5 pm, at The Guild House, 14 Ashella Drive, Birchwood Triangle, Lowlands. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served during the Q&A session.