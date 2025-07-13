Manning, Jeremie, UWI on crime

John Jeremie at his swearing-in ceremony as Attorney General of the UNC government, President's House, on May 1. Jeremie was also AG during the Patrick Manning PNM administration. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Have you ever wondered why across Caricom governments, crime remains a big problem, even getting worse and worse though “fit for purpose” proposals were regularly submitted to them? After spending large sums of taxpayers’ money, have our politicians failed their people, failed to implement anti-crime policies effectively, leading to public mistrust, scepticism and anger? Here is an example.

It was the most comprehensive contribution to deal with crime and criminal justice by The UWI in collaboration with the government, civil society, regional judiciary, protective services, prisons and a team of local, regional and international experts. There was great hope.

A package of actionable policy recommendations from the conference was submitted to the authorities with great expectations. This historical event in 2006 was made possible through the generosity of PM Patrick Manning and his AG, John Jeremie, at a time when crime had become a serious social and political issue. But what happened after?

This February 8-11, 2006 International Conference on Crime and Justice in the Caribbean was organised by The UWI Centre for Crime and Criminal Justice and directed by me as the centre’s director, co-ordinated by the diligent Ian Ramdhanie and supported by an energetic administrative team.

The centre also used this conference as one of several other attempts to help promote the young discipline of criminology at The UWI. The conference was inspired by the attendance of several Caribbean chief justices, chief justice Satnarine Sharma, CCJ president Michael de la Bastide, police commissioners, Senate president Dr Linda Baboolal,

Ambassadors, high commissioners, government ministers, lawyers, service commissions’ chairmen, etc. The special conference for Tobago was chaired by THA chief secretary Orville London. There was great hope all around for government action on the conference recommendations.

With over 300 presenters, over 30 expert panels, 600 local and international participants and supporting working groups, the conference was addressed by then PNM AG, Jeremie. He said: “This conference comes at a critical crime in the development of our country. This is a key moment for us. This conference is not only welcome, it is timely. It allows all of us to work together.”

The data-driven conference papers examined every aspect of crime, public safety and criminal justice from policing, prisons, judiciary, schools, restorative justice, crime management, racial profiling, economics of crime, to drug abuse and human trafficking, violence, delinquency, transnational crime, money laundering, gangs, and murder. Among the presenters were CCJ judges Adrian Saunders and Jacob Wit on judicial reform and Justice Betsy-Ann Lambert Peterson on juvenile justice reform.

In his address, The UWI vice chancellor Prof Nigel Harris said: “I was impressed by the comprehensive nature of the subjects discussed, the quality of presentations, analyses and discussions.”

Jamaica’s chief justice, Lansley Wolfe, said: “This has been an excellent conference. At long last as a Caribbean people, we are endeavouring to focus on the real cause of the problem rather than on the symptoms. The quality of the presentations has been excellent and motivating.”

So why after 20 years, Caribbean states today are still grappling so desperately as if it’s the first time serious crime has come upon them.

Why didn’t our government run with the ball, the golden opportunity? Have they failed their people? What did Caricom governments and ours do with the recommendations? Or do they insist in being great inventors of the wheel? Watch and see.

As the conference chairman, I too expressed great expectations in my opening address: “What we have done through this four-day conference is to throw some light on the way forward, to provide a refreshed road map, to insist on evidence-based policies accompanied with an evaluation component.” It was left for governments to act. Many a Caribbean government lost election mainly from failing to deal with crime effectively.

However, there was deep gratitude. Supported by Harris, I successfully negotiated for conference funding from the PNM government; Manning and Jeremie generously responded. President Prof Max Richards graciously hosted a cultural reception for the participants.

As Jeremie will remember, it was a historical contribution in partnership with the government. In fact, I gratefully remember when I asked Jeremie how much funds were offered, on behalf of Mr Manning he calmly told me,”well, how much do you need?” That’s not an answer you often hear. "Well, how much do you need for the conference?"

The conference papers were published in a 362-page book (Edited by R Deosaran, Ian K Ramdhanie and Jason Ditton of the Scottish Centre for Criminology) and further included in a book – Crime, Delinquency and Justice- A Caribbean Reader, 2007) (In UWI library.)