Man held Mon Repos for drunk driving

- File photo

A man was arrested for drunk driving after he reportedly crashed his car into a chain-linked fence along Naparima Mayaro Road, near the NP gas station at Royal Road, San Fernando, before dawn on July 13.

Mon Repos police received a call around 3.30 am about the crash involving the driver of a white Nissan Tiida.

Security personnel from the nearby Royal Palm Hotel were also alerted and detained the driver until police arrived.

The police did a breathalyser test, which revealed a reading of 144 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, three times more than the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

The suspect, a 37-year-old resident of Penal Rock Road in Penal, was taken to the Mon Repos Police Station.

He was expected to be charged and once charged, he will appear before a magistrate at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

PC Ghyiayan is continuing investigations.