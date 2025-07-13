Man held Mon Repos for drunk driving
A man was arrested for drunk driving after he reportedly crashed his car into a chain-linked fence along Naparima Mayaro Road, near the NP gas station at Royal Road, San Fernando, before dawn on July 13.
Mon Repos police received a call around 3.30 am about the crash involving the driver of a white Nissan Tiida.
Security personnel from the nearby Royal Palm Hotel were also alerted and detained the driver until police arrived.
The police did a breathalyser test, which revealed a reading of 144 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, three times more than the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.
The suspect, a 37-year-old resident of Penal Rock Road in Penal, was taken to the Mon Repos Police Station.
He was expected to be charged and once charged, he will appear before a magistrate at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.
PC Ghyiayan is continuing investigations.
