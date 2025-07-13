Family of man killed by police beg CoP for closure - No justice for Ronnie

Ronnie Alexander -

SUNDAY NEWSDAY INVESTIGATIVE TEAM

ALL members of the TT Police Service (TTPS) have sworn an oath to protect and serve the nation’s citizens.

While many have upheld this commitment, others have fallen short of that promise, leading to one of the lowest rates of trust and confidence in the service’s history – currently at eight per cent, based on the latest survey done by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in 2022.

During 2018-2021, the public's rating of public trust and confidence had improved drastically to a high of 59 per cent, according to PSC data.

One of the biggest shortcomings of the police service in recent times has been its perceived lack of accountability, specifically in fatal police shootings.

There have been 30 incidents of police-involved shootings which have claimed the lives of 38 people so far this year.

With a little over four months still to go, the number of fatal police-involved shootings is just seven lower than the total recorded in 2024.

One contributor to the increase in fatal police-involved shootings can be attributed to the state of emergency (SoE) which started on December 30 last year and ended in April.

According to data from the Police Complaints Authority, 26 people were shot dead by police in 19 incidents during the SoE.

The SoE was declared to suppress an increase in gang and gun violence which led to brazen daylight shootings leaving multiple dead at one time. During this time, over 5,100 operations were done by police, resulting in over 4,000 people being arrested.

A total of 205 weapons were guns were seized, thousands of rounds of ammunition, 1,757 kilogrammes marijuana and 189 kilogrammes of cocaine were seized. Almost 1,600 people were charged with varying offences.

Tabaquite police killing

One of the men killed by police during the SoE was 39-year-old Ronnie Alexander of Tabaquite.

At a police media briefing on January 27, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Richard Smith said around 4.30 am on January 25, members of the Anti-Extortion Unit went to Tabaquite to arrest Alexander.

When they arrived, police said, Alexander shot at them. They shot back and Alexander was hit and killed.

Police did not say whether a gun was found at the scene.

ACP Smith, head of the Anti-Extortion Unit, said at the January 27 media briefing that Alexander was known to the police for "kidnapping, robbery and gun offences."

In 2012, Alexander and five other men were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting and resisting arrest. All six were reprimanded and discharged by San Fernando magistrate Margaret Alert.

In 2003, Alexander and three men were charged with kidnapping and robbery with aggravation.

Alexander was 17 at the time.

What family found

Newsday spoke with members of Alexander’s family, who requested strict anonymity out of fear for their lives, particularly due to the possibility of police retaliation.

The family has maintained that Alexander worked in construction as well as being a farmer, contrary to police reports that he was an extortionist – the reason they were looking for him on January 25.

The morning Alexander was killed, his family went to the house where he had lived for a few years. Alexander occupied a ten-by-12-foot room in the house. The room did not have electricity.

They said they found multiple pieces of his scalp, with his dreadlocks attached, in his room. They added there was blood everywhere and pieces of flesh from his head and other parts of his body were on the floor.

The family told Newsday neighbours who heard the commotion said police told them to go inside their houses.

Eyewitnesses said they saw police picking up spent shells before crime scene investigators arrived.

Alarming autopsy

Alexander was shot multiple times in various parts of the body.

Newsday obtained a copy of his autopsy report, which outlined the full extent of his injuries.

Alexander had a shotgun wound on the right side of his face, on his right cheek, extending to the upper neck.

The autopsy report said the shot path went "downward and inward."

The gunshot also caused cuts to the skin, soft tissues, tongue and major blood vessels in the neck.

Alexander had also suffered fractures to his right jaw, teeth and cervical spine, which was accompanied by bleeding.

At the left side of his neck, there were four irregularly-shaped exit gunshot wounds. On his right cheek there was also a cut.

The autopsy report said, "The injury was consistent with a superficial projectile injury or blunt force traumatic injury."

At the front and right side of Alexander’s chest, nine entrance gunshot wounds were found.

According to the autopsy, the gunshots came from front to back. These caused cuts to his skin, soft tissues in the chest, his heart, the pericardium (the membrane around the heart) and both lungs.

Alexander also suffered fractures to his right and left ribs.

He had one partial exit gunshot wound in his back and three irregularly shaped exit gunshot wounds in his left upper back.

Alexander’s forearm and wrist joint had multiple entrance and exit gunshot wounds. The autopsy said the bullet paths could not be determined because of the "intersecting trajectories."

These caused cuts to his skin, soft tissues as well as fractures to the lower forearm (radius and ulna) and wrist bones.

Several of Alexander’s fingers had cuts consistent with superficial projectile injuries and blunt force traumatic injuries.

The autopsy report seems to support the family's account that he was tortured to death.

Relative related an account from people who live nearby which claimed Alexander was begging for his life. The witness, according to a relative, said a voice was heard saying "Like this man mount" before an officer retrieved a shotgun from parked police van. Shortly after, two shots were heard, followed by a third shot before the witness heard Alexander scream, "Oh God."

The document was signed by forensic pathologist Dr Somu Gajula.

Runarounds for family

One relative said the family had been distraught since Alexander’s death.

"We’re having trouble sleeping. The children in the family are traumatised because they’re missing Ronnie. We’ve had to call the school welfare (officer) for one of them to talk to them and help them process the death.

"It’s just really sad."

The family said they had not heard from the police since the incident.

"Not once did a police (officer) ever come and tell us what go on with Ronnie. We never get any word from anyone up to this day."

The family has called on Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro to look into the matter, specifically fatal police shootings.

"I want the CoP to do something, because there are too many police killings, unnecessary police killings.

"This is not going to stop, it is going to get worse. Nobody has trust in the police, and the CoP has to step up in order for the service to go right. People have to see something done about this."

Alexander’s family hopes for justice not only for themselves but for several other families who believe their loved ones were wrongfully killed by police.

The family filed a Freedom of Information application on February 19 for a copy of the police report and charging document regarding Alexander.

A letter signed by an official from the TTPS' legal service and dated March 26 said, "Please be advised we are in the process of obtaining the requested documents/instructions regarding your application."

The police asked for an extension until April 25.

Subsequent requests for the information by the family and their lawyers have met with similar responses.

Adita Ramdular, a legal officer in the TTPS Legal Unit, sent e-mails to Alexander’s family requesting deadline extensions to June 30 and July 18.

The family shared the e-mail correspondence with Newsday.

The family is also still waiting for a toxicology report from the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Updates on PCA investigations

Newsday contacted director of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) David West on July 10 for an update on the investigation into Alexander’s death.

He said, "The PCA has obtained documentary evidence and we are awaiting further scientific and documentary evidence.

"Statements have also been obtained. Enquiries are continuing."

The PCA is an independent body established to investigate criminal offences involving police officers, police corruption, serious misconduct and related matters.

The organisation’s investigative process involves several stages, including the initial complaint, a thorough investigation and subsequent review by the legal department.

This final step by the PCA’s legal team is intended to ensure that the investigative team has not overlooked any crucial details and allows for recommendations on the appropriate course of action.

In the PCA’s annual report, the advice issued varies depending on the nature of the incidents – ranging from reminders about codes of conduct and professional behaviour to adherence to standing orders within the police service.

PCA probes by the numbers

On June 4, West sent an e-mail to Newsday with statistics on the PCA probes since 2023.

It showed that the PCA had not closed any cases involving police-related killings dating from either 2024 or 2025.

Of 105 separate incidents between January 2023 and June 2025 in which 139 people were killed by police, five cases have been closed.

Of the 30 police incidents that led to fatalities this year, 23 were being investigated, five were at the complaint level, and one was sent to the PCA’s legal team. An additional incident occurred after the e-mail was received by Newsday.

Of the 37 police incidents that led to fatalities in 2024, 35 were in the investigative process and two were in the hands of the legal team.

Of the 39 police incidents that led to fatalities in 2023, 30 were at the investigative stage, four were sent to the legal team and five were closed.

In those five, no further action was taken against the police after a police-involved double fatal shooting in Mt D’Or on January 5 and a fatal shooting on February 18.

The three other cases closed by the PCA resulted in advice being given to the CoP – to remind police of the code of conduct and various standing orders.

No closure in fatal police killings

May 23, 2025 - Rolly Brown, also known as Boyie, was fatally shot by police of the Anti-Extortion Unit who were investigating a report of conspiracy to murder that took place on April 10 in the Chaguanas Police District.

All of Brown's personal document, including the deed for his land, were missing according to his family.

July 2, 2022 - Leonardo Williams, 17, Isaiah Roberts, 17, and Fabien Richards, 21, were shot and killed in downtown Port of Spain, near Republic Bank.

A 16-year-old boy was also shot in the incident, while two others were arrested. Beetham Gardens residents protested against the killings by throwing garbage and other debris on the east bound lanes. Two people were shot dead in the back seat, one in the passenger seat and a fourth was injured by gunfire.

June 27, 2020 - Joel Jacob, 38; Noel Diamond, 46; and Israel Moses Clinton, 27, were all fatally shot by police at Juman Drive, Second Caledonia near the Auto Guru building.

The killings sparked public outrage and a near-riot in Port of Spain, as people from communities across Morvant, Laventille, Beetham, East Port of Spain, and Cocorite demanded justice.

Since the incident, eight police officers have been charged with the triple murder.

All were assigned to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and are currently out on bail. The case remains the single largest number of officers charged with murder arising from one incident while on duty.

May 3, 2019 - Naomi Nelson, 14, died after being shot once to the back of the head, during a police shooting with gunmen in Carenage. Keron Eve and Kareem Roberts were also killed by police in the incident. Their death triggered protests by residents causing Western Division police, with support from the Inter-Agency Task Force, Guard and Emergency Branch, Emergency Response Patrol and the Defence Force to respond. Former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley had visited the family and asked all to allow the process of law and order to continue.

October 26, 2018 – Police shot and killed five people at Trou Macacque, Laventille including a 15-year-old boy Shekeem Francois, told Newsday she witnessed the shooting. The victims Francois, 15, Kudeim Phillip, 17, Nicolas Barker, 23, Mechack Douglas, 26, and Shaundell St Clair, 20, were all killed by police who said they were searching for Douglas and St Clair. Police claimed the five were killed in a shootout.