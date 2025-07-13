Family, including 2 children, injured in Princes Town crash

File photo/David Reid

A family, including two children aged six and three, was injured in a car crash in Princes Town over the weekend.

According to reports, around 11 pm on July 12, a 25-year-old male driver was heading east along Lengua Road in a gold Nissan Almera when he reportedly lost control of the car.

The car veered off the road, flipped, and came to a stop on the side of the road.

The family is also from Lengua Road.

The two children were in the back seat, while a 25-year-old woman was in the front passenger seat.

Police and EHS personnel were notified.

PC Mohammed and officers from the Princes Town Police Station were among the first responders.

PCs Basdeo and Deonarine of the Princes Town CID also responded and transported the children to the Princes Town District Health Facility.

The adults were taken by ambulance to the same facility.

The woman, along with the three-year-old child, was later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for further medical care.

PC Mohammed is continuing investigations.