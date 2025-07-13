Emergency help for dogs in line of duty

Writer and Newsday columnist Debbie Jacob’s Wishing for Wings Foundation has curated a network of emergency vets across TT for working dogs.

She said it is a project she has longed to see come to fruition for over a decade, and is thrilled it’s finally here.

Launched on July 7, it means there are now 12 vets across the country available should these animals be severely injured in the line of duty.

The vets are based in Arima, Arouca, Couva, Diego Martin, Freeport, La Romaine, Maraval, Piarco, St Helena, San Fernando and Tobago.

In a phone interview with Newsday on July 9, Jacob said she got a $120,000 grant from the US Embassy last September, which allowed her to kickstart the project.

“The Bureau of International Narcotics and Law (INL) Enforcement Affairs division in the embassy has been working on establishing the INL standards, which became a law last December in the US for the living and working conditions of working dogs. One of the standards is that there has to be an emergency vet network in place.”

The network will be available to all government-service working dogs – in the police, prisons and customs.

“Although police have their own in-house vet, they can still access this if they need it, because the idea was to get vets strategically placed all over TT,” Jacob added.

She said setting up the network was not an easy task, as some vets declined owing to fear of crime, given the potential late hours they may have to work, among other things. Others were interested but unable to be part of it, as their clinics are not close to where they live.

But she is thankful to those who agreed and is hoping more will come on board.

In her 2024 book Police Dogs of TT , Jacob made mention of Wilson, a police dog who was accidentally shot in Diego Martin. The journey to get help for him was a long one.

“We couldn’t find the government vet, Mt Hope (Veterinary Clinic) was closed…so we went to (St James) and a vet treated Wilson,” she wrote.

She told Newsday, “This (network) was a dream I actually had from about 15 years ago, when I started to work on the police-dog book, because I saw the anxiety, the utter horror that officers went through when their dogs were injured on the job.

“While I was working on the book, there were two dogs that I know of who were shot. One of them survived, the other did not.

“So when I found out that there was a grant available to set this up, I applied right away.”

The vets will be paid within 24 hours of the care they provide, directly from the Wishing for Wings Foundation.

However, as funding will be out of pocket once the grant is depleted, she hopes there will be potential funding or sponsorship from corporate entities to keep it going.

The protective services can also, if they wish, later reimburse the foundation for any services provided, but this is not mandatory.

“At least in the meantime, we have something in place.”

She added that former US ambassador to TT Candace Bond had also donated emergency kits for working dogs.

“The two main injuries that you would find with (working) dogs are cuts, and then there's always a possibility of getting shot.

“Really life-threatening injuries don't happen that often, but it’s a concern. It's a fear that every officer has every time he takes his dog out.

“So one of the reasons why I always wanted to do this is to alleviate the fear of these handlers who wonder what’s going to happen…If they’re on a mountainside in Toco and the dog gets shot, what are they going to do? There are stories…”

A member of the prison service aligned with its canine unit for several years told Newsday the service greatly appreciates and applauds the initiative.

“It’s a welcome move for us, as it’s something we didn’t have in the past.”

He explained that in addition to “criminal elements” possibly hurting the animals by shooting them, breaking bottles and attacking them, etc, there are also issues they can face in the “normal runnings” of work.

“While we do risk assessments, sometimes there are still things that (are unexpected) and the dogs can get damaged. So it’s the greatest asset out there to know we have access to something like this. It provides a great level of comfort.”

He explained, “We are based in Arouca – but what if we are out in the field in Sangre Grande? There is the Mt Hope Veterinary Clinic but they are not available on weekends or in the night.

“So this gives us healthcare professionals at our fingertips.”

And although he hopes they do not have to use the service regularly, as ideally, he would not want the dogs to suffer life-threatening injuries, he is thankful for it.

One of the vets who agreed to be part of the network, Dr Kishan Mathura, told Newsday it is a good idea not just for the protective services, but for the country. He has been a vet for 22 years and is based in Arima.

He added, “I deal with the dogs in the police service – up to yesterday – the prisons dogs, customs too…It’s definitely a good move and I see it as doing something for the country as well, because at the end of the day, we need these dogs and they play a big part in crime-fighting.”